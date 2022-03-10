JJ Giltinan Championship – Andoo romping away with title

After several days of bad weather which forced the temporary abandonment of three races, the scheduled Race 7 of the 2022 JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship on Sydney Harbour, as well as Race 6 from Wednesday.

Once again the Andoo team of Seve Jarvin, Matt Stenta and Sam Newton proved invincible as its record now extends to an unbeaten run of five straight victories from the five races sailed so far.

With just four more races still to be sailed before the regatta concludes on Sunday, Andoo has a commanding lead over the nearest rival, Tech2 of Jack Macartney, Charlie Wyatt and Lewis Brake, and looks to have a strangle-hold on the 2022 title.



First up was race 7, where Andoo took the lead from the start and was never headed over the entire course before going on to a 13s victory over an impressive Balmain Slake of Henry Larkings, Max Paul, Flynn Twomey.

Tech2 a finished a further 8s back in third place.

Then it was the re-scheduled race 6, with Andoo coming from behind before going on to a 46s victory over the Western Australian Black Swan team of Luke Paarkinson, Grant Rollerson and Luke Payne

Yandoo of John Winning, Fang Warren and Mike Kennedy a further 51s back in third place.

2022 JJ Giltinan Championship – Provisional After 5 races (25 entries)

1st Andoo (Seve Jarvin) 1 1 1 1 1 – – 5 pts

2nd Tech2 (Jack Macartney) 2 2 2 3 4 – – 13 pts

3rd Rag & Famish Hotel (Harry Price) 4 5 3 11 5 – – 28 pts

4th Yandoo (John Winning Snr) 7 11 5 14 3 – – 40 pts

5th Balmain Slake (Henry Larkings) 5 15 10 2 11 – – 43 pts

6th Smeg (Michael Coxon) 3 12 15 6 8 – – 44 pts

7th Black Swan (Luke Parkinson) 13 10 11 9 2 – – 45 pts

8th Fisher & Paykel (Jordan Girdis) 16 8 4 15 10 – – 53 pts

9th Noakesailing (Sean Langman) 24 3 16 4 9 – – 56 pts

10th The Oak Double Bay / 4 Pines (Aron Everett) 11 4 13 26 6 – – 60 pts

11th Noakes Youth (Tom Cunich ) 18 9 9 13 20 – – 69 pts

12th C‑Tech QLD (David Hayter ) 17 13 6 17 17 – – 70 pts

13th Birkenhead Point Marina (Tim Westwood) 6 19 22 10 13 – – 70 pts

14th Finport Finance (Keagan York) 14 26 12 7 12 – – 71 pts

15th Burrawang‑Young Henrys (Simon Nearn) 8 14 18 18 15 – – 73 pts

16th Black Knight (Heinrich Van Bayern) 15 17 8 26 7 – – 73 pts

17th Shaw & Partners Financial Services (Steve Thomas) 9 7 26 12 19 – – 73 pts

18th Lazarus Capital Partners (Marcus Ashley Jones) 10 6 7 26 26 – – 75 pts

19th Ilve (Jono Whitty) 12 26 26 5 18 – – 87 pts

20th 18 Footers Bar and Restaurant (Pedro Vozone) 21 18 22 16 14 – – 91 pts

21st Noakes Blue (Yvette Heritage) 20 21 26 8 16 – – 91 pts

22nd The Kitchen Maker/ Ceasarstone (Lachlan Steel) 19 20 16 22 23 – – 100 pts

23rd Appliances Online (Alex Marinelli) 22 16 26 20 25 – – 109 pts

24th DENMARK Team (Jesper Brondum) 23 26 22 19 21 – – 111 pts

25th Lazarus Development (Hugo Stoner) 26 22 22 21 22 – – 113 pts