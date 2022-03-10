JJ Giltinan Championship – Andoo romping away with title

After several days of bad weather which forced the temporary abandonment of three races, the scheduled Race 7 of the 2022 JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship on Sydney Harbour, as well as Race 6 from Wednesday.
Once again the Andoo team of Seve Jarvin, Matt Stenta and Sam Newton proved invincible as its record now extends to an unbeaten run of five straight victories from the five races sailed so far.
With just four more races still to be sailed before the regatta concludes on Sunday, Andoo has a commanding lead over the nearest rival, Tech2 of Jack Macartney, Charlie Wyatt and Lewis Brake, and looks to have a strangle-hold on the 2022 title.
First up was race 7, where Andoo took the lead from the start and was never headed over the entire course before going on to a 13s victory over an impressive Balmain Slake of Henry Larkings, Max Paul, Flynn Twomey.
Tech2 a finished a further 8s back in third place.
Then it was the re-scheduled race 6, with Andoo coming from behind before going on to a 46s victory over the Western Australian Black Swan team of Luke Paarkinson, Grant Rollerson and Luke Payne
Yandoo of John Winning, Fang Warren and Mike Kennedy a further 51s back in third place.
2022 JJ Giltinan Championship – Provisional After 5 races (25 entries)
1st Andoo (Seve Jarvin) 1 1 1 1 1 – – 5 pts
2nd Tech2 (Jack Macartney) 2 2 2 3 4 – – 13 pts
3rd Rag & Famish Hotel (Harry Price) 4 5 3 11 5 – – 28 pts
4th Yandoo (John Winning Snr) 7 11 5 14 3 – – 40 pts
5th Balmain Slake (Henry Larkings) 5 15 10 2 11 – – 43 pts
6th Smeg (Michael Coxon) 3 12 15 6 8 – – 44 pts
7th Black Swan (Luke Parkinson) 13 10 11 9 2 – – 45 pts
8th Fisher & Paykel (Jordan Girdis) 16 8 4 15 10 – – 53 pts
9th Noakesailing (Sean Langman) 24 3 16 4 9 – – 56 pts
10th The Oak Double Bay / 4 Pines (Aron Everett) 11 4 13 26 6 – – 60 pts
11th Noakes Youth (Tom Cunich ) 18 9 9 13 20 – – 69 pts
12th C‑Tech QLD (David Hayter ) 17 13 6 17 17 – – 70 pts
13th Birkenhead Point Marina (Tim Westwood) 6 19 22 10 13 – – 70 pts
14th Finport Finance (Keagan York) 14 26 12 7 12 – – 71 pts
15th Burrawang‑Young Henrys (Simon Nearn) 8 14 18 18 15 – – 73 pts
16th Black Knight (Heinrich Van Bayern) 15 17 8 26 7 – – 73 pts
17th Shaw & Partners Financial Services (Steve Thomas) 9 7 26 12 19 – – 73 pts
18th Lazarus Capital Partners (Marcus Ashley Jones) 10 6 7 26 26 – – 75 pts
19th Ilve (Jono Whitty) 12 26 26 5 18 – – 87 pts
20th 18 Footers Bar and Restaurant (Pedro Vozone) 21 18 22 16 14 – – 91 pts
21st Noakes Blue (Yvette Heritage) 20 21 26 8 16 – – 91 pts
22nd The Kitchen Maker/ Ceasarstone (Lachlan Steel) 19 20 16 22 23 – – 100 pts
23rd Appliances Online (Alex Marinelli) 22 16 26 20 25 – – 109 pts
24th DENMARK Team (Jesper Brondum) 23 26 22 19 21 – – 111 pts
25th Lazarus Development (Hugo Stoner) 26 22 22 21 22 – – 113 pts