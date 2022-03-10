Bacardi Cup – Jennings and Trouche take Race 3 win

Jack Jennings (USA) and Pedro Trouche (BRA) were winners of Bacardi Cup race 3

Jack Jennings and Pedro Trouche sailed a perfect race to catch the leaders in a decisive move at the end of the first downwind, set the pace back upwind and surge ahead to victory. They are now in seventh place overall.

Mateusz Kusznierewicz and Bruno Prada keep the overall lead, finishing second, with Eric Doyle and Payson Infelise in taking third and maintaining second place overall, four points off the leaders.

Diego Negri and Sergio Lambertenghi scored their third, fourth place finish to move two points ahead of Irealand’s Peter and Robert O’Leary who slip to fourth overall after a ninth place finish.

Britain’s Ed Wright and Italy’s Alberto Ambrosini, sailing AUS 8320, were the early leaders. Wright and Ambrosini continued their form downwind, opting left to drive fast through the fantastic waves and surfing conditions.

Jennings and Trouche sailed strong upwind, dictating the leader board shuffle as they approached the windward mark for the second time.

The pair managed to pick their spots to tack into a clear lane and manoeuvred to the right of Wright and Ambrosini to take the lead, heading back downwind with plenty of wave action to accelerate their gains.



An impressive passage of play from Kusznierewicz and Prada, who clawed back from around 5th at the final leeward gate to finish in 2nd, with Doyle and Infelise finishing 3rd.

Wright and Ambrosini finished seventh and are tenth overall. Ante Razmilovic and Dave Martin (GBR 8443) are in 30th place.

2022 Bacardi Cup Invitational Regatta – Leaders after 3 races (58 entries)

1st POL 8548 Mateusz Kusznierewicz / Bruno Prada 1 1 2 – – 4 pts

2nd USA 8423 Eric Doyle / Payson Infelise 3 2 3 – – 8 pts

3rd ITA 8567 Diego Negri / Sergio Lambertenghi 4 4 4 – – 12 pts

4th IRL 8465 Peter O’Leary / Robert O’Leary 2 3 9 – – 14 pts

5th NOR 8543 Eivind Melleby / Joshua Revkin 6 7 5 – – 18 pts

6th USA 1988 Paul Cayard / Frithjof Kleen 10 6 6 – – 22 pts

7th USA 8464 Jack Jennings / Pedro Trouche 13 9 1 – – 23 pts

8th USA 8509 Augie Diaz / Christian Nehammer 12 5 10 – – 27 pts

9th USA 8459 Erik Lidecis / Greg Smith 7 15 13 – – 35 pts

10th AUS 8320 Ed Wright / Alberto Ambrosini 18 11 7 – – 36 pts

11th USA 8573 Peter Vessella / Phil Trinter 8 18 12 – – 38 pts

12th CRO 8540 Tonci Stipanovic / Tudor Bilic 9 19 17 – – 45 pts

13th USA 8448 John MacCausland / Rodrigo Meireles 5 28 15 – – 48 pts

14th SUI 8575 Piet Eckert / Frederico Melo 14 24 11 – – 49 pts

15th USA 8440 Jim Buckingham / Phil Toth 25 8 18 – – 51 pts

16th USA 8570 Doug Smith / Stuart Macintosh 19 10 23 – – 52 pts

17th CRO 8531 Marin Misura / Tonko Barac 11 33 14 – – 58 pts

18th USA 8504 Scott Barnard / Brian Terhaar 23 13 22 – – 58 pts

19th ARG 8008 Fabian Mac Gowan / Martin Costa 21 17 20 – – 58 pts

20th USA 8528 George Szabo / Guy Avellon 22 23 16 – – 61 pts

