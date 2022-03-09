JJ Giltinan Championship – Storm course for Race 5

Strong winds sweeping across Sydney Harbour forced race officials to reduce Wednesday’s racing program in the 2022 JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship from the scheduled two races, to one race, sailed over a specially designed storm course.
Once again, it was the strong Andoo team of Seve Jarvin, Matt Stenta and Sam Newton which proved to be the master of the conditions to record its third consecutive win from the three races sailed so far and leads the championship with a perfect score of three points.
Tech2 of Jack Macartney, Charlie Wyatt and Lewis Brake also continued her consistency with three consecutive second placings behind Andoo, and only trails by three points in the overall standings.
Rag & Famish Hotel of Harry Price, Josh McKnight and Harry Hall finished in third place.
Fisher & Paykel (Jordan Girdis) finished strongly over the final two legs of the course to come home in fourth place, ahead of Yandoo (John Winning) and Queensland’s C-Tech (Dave Hayter).
JJ Giltinan Championship – Provisional After 3 races (25 entries)
1st Andoo (Seve Jarvin) 1 1 1 – – 3 pts
2nd Tech2 (Jack Macartney) 2 2 2 – – 6 pts
3rd Rag & Famish Hotel (Harry Price) 4 5 3 – – 12 pts
4th Lazarus Capital Partners (Marcus Ashley Jones) 10 6 7 – – 23 pts
5th Yandoo (John Winning Snr) 7 11 5 – – 23 pts
6th The Oak Double Bay / 4 Pines (Aron Everett) 11 4 13 – – 28 pts
7th Fisher & Paykel (Jordan Girdis) 16 8 4 – – 28 pts
8th Smeg (Michael Coxon) 3 12 15 – – 30 pts
9th Balmain Slake (Henry Larkings) 5 15 10 – – 30 pts
10th Black Swan (Luke Parkinson) 13 10 11 – – 34 pts
11th Noakes Youth (Tom Cunich ) 18 9 9 – – 36 pts
12th C‑Tech QLD (David Hayter ) 17 13 6 – – 36 pts
13th Burrawang‑Young Henrys (Simon Nearn) 8 14 18 – – 40 pts
14th Black Knight (Heinrich Van Bayern) 15 17 8 – – 40 pts
15th Shaw & Partners Financial Services (Steve Thomas) 9 7 26 – – 42 pts
16th Noakesailing (Sean Langman) 24 3 16 – – 43 pts
17th Birkenhead Point Marina (Tim Westwood) 6 19 26 – – 51 pts
18th Finport Finance (Keagan York) 14 26 12 – – 52 pts
19th 18 Footers Bar and Restaurant (Pedro Vozone) 21 18 14 – – 53 pts
20th The Kitchen Maker/ Ceasarstone (Lachlan Steel) 19 20 17 – – 56 pts
21st Ilve (Jono Whitty) 12 26 26 – – 64 pts
22nd Appliances Online (Alex Marinelli) 22 16 26 – – 64 pts
23rd Noakes Blue (Yvette Heritage) 20 21 26 – – 67 pts
24th Lazarus Development (Hugo Stoner) 26 22 26 – – 74 pts
25th DENMARK Team (Jesper Brondum) 23 26 26 – – 75 pts
JJ Giltinan Championship – Leaders race 5, A.J. Reynolds Trophy(25 entries)
1st Andoo (Seve Jarvin)
2nd Tech2 (Jack Macartney)
3rd Rag & Famish Hotel (Harry Price)
4th Fisher & Paykel (Jordan Girdis)
5th Yandoo (John Winning Snr)
6th C‑Tech QLD (David Hayter )
7th Lazarus Capital Partners (Marcus Ashley Jones)
8th Black Knight (Heinrich Van Bayern)
9th Noakes Youth (Tom Cunich )
10th Balmain Slake (Henry Larkings)
2022 JJ Giltinan Championship Race Dates:
Thursday March 10 – Race 7 – Bill Miller Memorial Trophy
Saturday March 12 – Race 8 – Big Kite Memorial Trophy
Sunday March 13 – Race 9