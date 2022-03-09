JJ Giltinan Championship – Storm course for Race 5

Strong winds sweeping across Sydney Harbour forced race officials to reduce Wednesday’s racing program in the 2022 JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship from the scheduled two races, to one race, sailed over a specially designed storm course.

Once again, it was the strong Andoo team of Seve Jarvin, Matt Stenta and Sam Newton which proved to be the master of the conditions to record its third consecutive win from the three races sailed so far and leads the championship with a perfect score of three points.

Tech2 of Jack Macartney, Charlie Wyatt and Lewis Brake also continued her consistency with three consecutive second placings behind Andoo, and only trails by three points in the overall standings.

Rag & Famish Hotel of Harry Price, Josh McKnight and Harry Hall finished in third place.

Fisher & Paykel (Jordan Girdis) finished strongly over the final two legs of the course to come home in fourth place, ahead of Yandoo (John Winning) and Queensland’s C-Tech (Dave Hayter).



JJ Giltinan Championship – Provisional After 3 races (25 entries)

1st Andoo (Seve Jarvin) 1 1 1 – – 3 pts

2nd Tech2 (Jack Macartney) 2 2 2 – – 6 pts

3rd Rag & Famish Hotel (Harry Price) 4 5 3 – – 12 pts

4th Lazarus Capital Partners (Marcus Ashley Jones) 10 6 7 – – 23 pts

5th Yandoo (John Winning Snr) 7 11 5 – – 23 pts

6th The Oak Double Bay / 4 Pines (Aron Everett) 11 4 13 – – 28 pts

7th Fisher & Paykel (Jordan Girdis) 16 8 4 – – 28 pts

8th Smeg (Michael Coxon) 3 12 15 – – 30 pts

9th Balmain Slake (Henry Larkings) 5 15 10 – – 30 pts

10th Black Swan (Luke Parkinson) 13 10 11 – – 34 pts

11th Noakes Youth (Tom Cunich ) 18 9 9 – – 36 pts

12th C‑Tech QLD (David Hayter ) 17 13 6 – – 36 pts

13th Burrawang‑Young Henrys (Simon Nearn) 8 14 18 – – 40 pts

14th Black Knight (Heinrich Van Bayern) 15 17 8 – – 40 pts

15th Shaw & Partners Financial Services (Steve Thomas) 9 7 26 – – 42 pts

16th Noakesailing (Sean Langman) 24 3 16 – – 43 pts

17th Birkenhead Point Marina (Tim Westwood) 6 19 26 – – 51 pts

18th Finport Finance (Keagan York) 14 26 12 – – 52 pts

19th 18 Footers Bar and Restaurant (Pedro Vozone) 21 18 14 – – 53 pts

20th The Kitchen Maker/ Ceasarstone (Lachlan Steel) 19 20 17 – – 56 pts

21st Ilve (Jono Whitty) 12 26 26 – – 64 pts

22nd Appliances Online (Alex Marinelli) 22 16 26 – – 64 pts

23rd Noakes Blue (Yvette Heritage) 20 21 26 – – 67 pts

24th Lazarus Development (Hugo Stoner) 26 22 26 – – 74 pts

25th DENMARK Team (Jesper Brondum) 23 26 26 – – 75 pts

2022 JJ Giltinan Championship Race Dates:

Thursday March 10 – Race 7 – Bill Miller Memorial Trophy

Saturday March 12 – Race 8 – Big Kite Memorial Trophy

Sunday March 13 – Race 9