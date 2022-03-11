Star Bacardi Cup Race 5 – Kusznierewicz and Prada claim early victory

Despite missing out on another race win, second place in race 5 was enough for Poland’s Mateusz Kusznierewicz and Bruno Prada of Brazil to wrap up the 2022 Star Bacardi Cup with a day to spare.

Denmark’s Jørgen Schönherr and Markus Koy took the race 5 win, with Kusznierewicz and Prada in second and Norway’s Eivind Melleby and Joshua Revkin in third place.

This gives Kusznierewicz and Prada victory with 12 points if they count their sixth place discard and ignore the final race on Saturday.

That final race will thus see a battle for the other two podium places between Eric Doyle and Payson Infelise, and Diego Negri and Sergio Lambertenghi. With Ireland’s Peter and Robert O’Leary needing something special to get onto the podium.

Britain’s Ed Wright and Alberto Ambrosini retired Friday and are in ninth place overall. Ante Razmilovic and Dave Martin (GBR 8443) with a 20th are in 23rd overall.

2022 Bacardi Cup Invitational Regatta – Leaders after 5 races, 1 discard (58 entries)

1st POL 8548 Mateusz Kusznierewicz / Bruno Prada 1 1 2 6 2 – – 6 pts

2nd USA 8423 Eric Doyle / Payson Infelise 3 2 3 4 5 – – 12 pts

3rd ITA 8567 Diego Negri / Sergio Lambertenghi 4 4 4 2 4 – – 14 pts

4th IRL 8465 Peter O’Leary / Robert O’Leary 2 3 9 10 7 – – 21 pts

5th NOR 8543 Eivind Melleby / Joshua Revkin 6 7 5 7 3 – – 21 pts

6th USA 8464 Jack Jennings / Pedro Trouche 13 9 1 1 14 – – 24 pts

7th USA 1988 Paul Cayard / Frithjof Kleen 10 6 6 5 9 – – 26 pts

8th DEN 8532 Jørgen Schönherr / Markus Koy 15 59/DNC 8 9 1 – – 33 pts

9th USA 8509 Augie Diaz / Christian Nehammer 12 5 10 59/DNS 10 – – 37 pts

10th CRO 8531 Marin Misura / Tonko Barac 11 33 14 3 13 – – 41 pts

11th USA 8459 Erik Lidecis / Greg Smith 7 15 13 16 11 – – 46 pts

12th AUS 8320 Ed Wright / Alberto Ambrosini 18 11 7 11 59/RET – – 47 pts

13th USA 8573 Peter Vessella / Phil Trinter 8 18 12 15 15 – – 50 pts

14th CRO 8540 Tonci Stipanovic / Tudor Bilic 9 19 17 13 12 – – 51 pts

15th USA 8528 George Szabo / Guy Avellon 22 23 16 8 6 – – 52 pts

16th SUI 8575 Piet Eckert / Frederico Melo 14 24 11 17 19 – – 61 pts

17th USA 8440 Jim Buckingham / Phil Toth 25 8 18 20 16 – – 62 pts

18th USA 8448 John MacCausland / Rodrigo Meireles 5 28 15 18 29 – – 66 pts

19th USA 8570 Doug Smith / Stuart Macintosh 19 10 23 27 21 – – 73 pts

20th USA 8504 Scott Barnard / Brian Terhaar 23 13 22 25 18 – – 76 pts

Full Star results available here . . .