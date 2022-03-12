18ft Skiff JJ Giltinan Championship – Early victory for Andoo

- Seve Jarvin, Matt Stenta and Sam Newton are 2022 JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Champions
The Andoo team of Seve Jarvin, Matt Stenta and Sam Newton wrapped up the 2022 JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship with another brilliant win in Race 8 of the championship, which was sailed on Sydney Harbour Saturda.
Andoo’s victory today was the sixth from the eight races sailed so far and, along with her two second placings in the other two races, has an unbeatable lead with just one more race to be sailed Sunday.
Even when Andoo includes her worst score so far the team’s total is only ten points.
The overall points standing after Saturday’s race has Andoo on eight points, with second Tech2 of Jack Macartney, Charlie Wyatt and Lewis Brake on 19 points.
It is then another 16 points back to third placed Rag & Famish Hotel of Harry Price, Josh McKnight and Harry Hall.
After a tough battle with Tech2, particularly over the first lap, Andoo led for most of the course before crossing the finish line 54s ahead of Tech2, with Noakesailing of Sean Langman, Ed Powys and Josh Porebski a further 3m 10s back in third place.
- Final Race 9 – Sunday 13 March
2022 JJ Giltinan Championship – Provisional After 8 races, 1 discard(25 entries)
1st Andoo (Seve Jarvin) 1 1 1 1 1 2 -2 1 – – 8 pts
2nd Tech2 (Jack Macartney) 2 2 2 3 4 4 -5 2 – – 19 pts
3rd Rag & Famish Hotel (Harry Price) 4 5 3 11 5 7 4 7 – – 35 pts
4th Noakesailing (Sean Langman) 24 3 16 4 9 1 7 3 – – 42 pts
5th Lazarus Capital Partners (Marcus Ashley Jones) 10 6 7 7 8 3 10 5 – – 46 pts
6th Smeg (Michael Coxon) 3 12 15 6 8 12 6 8 – – 55 pts
7th Fisher & Paykel (Jordan Girdis) 16 8 4 15 10 5 3 16 – – 61 pts
8th Black Swan (Luke Parkinson) 13 10 11 9 2 9 9 11 – – 61 pts
9th Balmain Slake (Henry Larkings) 5 15 10 2 11 10 18 10 – – 63 pts
10th Yandoo (John Winning Snr) 7 11 5 14 3 22 23 9 – – 71 pts
11th Shaw & Partners Financial Services (Steve Thomas) 9 7 26 12 19 6 12 6 – – 71 pts
12th Finport Finance (Keagan York) 14 26 12 7 12 21 1 4 – – 72 pts
13th The Oak Double Bay / 4 Pines (Aron Everett) 11 4 13 26 6 14 14 12 – – 74 pts
14th Black Knight (Heinrich Van Bayern) 15 17 8 26 7 8 8 26 – – 89 pts
15th C‑Tech QLD (David Hayter ) 17 13 6 17 17 15 11 15 – – 94 pts
16th Noakes Youth (Tom Cunich ) 18 9 9 13 20 13 20 13 – – 95 pts
17th Birkenhead Point Marina (Tim Westwood) 6 19 22 10 13 24 16 14 – – 99 pts
18th Ilve (Jono Whitty) 12 26 26 5 18 11 13 17 – – 102 pts
19th Burrawang‑Young Henrys (Simon Nearn) 8 14 18 18 15 23 22 26 – – 117 pts
20th Noakes Blue (Yvette Heritage) 20 21 26 8 16 18 21 19 – – 123 pts
21st 18 Footers Bar and Restaurant (Pedro Vozone) 21 18 22 16 14 19 17 18 – – 123 pts
22nd The Kitchen Maker/ Ceasarstone (Lachlan Steel) 19 20 16 22 23 17 15 21 – – 130 pts
23rd DENMARK Team (Jesper Brondum) 23 26 22 26 21 25 25 20162 – – 142 pts
24th Appliances Online (Alex Marinelli) 22 16 26 20 26 16 19 26 – – 145 pts
25th Lazarus Development (Hugo Stoner) 26 22 22 21 22 20 24 22 – – 153 pts