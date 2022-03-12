18ft Skiff JJ Giltinan Championship – Early victory for Andoo

Seve Jarvin, Matt Stenta and Sam Newton are 2022 JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Champions

The Andoo team of Seve Jarvin, Matt Stenta and Sam Newton wrapped up the 2022 JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship with another brilliant win in Race 8 of the championship, which was sailed on Sydney Harbour Saturda.

Andoo’s victory today was the sixth from the eight races sailed so far and, along with her two second placings in the other two races, has an unbeatable lead with just one more race to be sailed Sunday.

Even when Andoo includes her worst score so far the team’s total is only ten points.

The overall points standing after Saturday’s race has Andoo on eight points, with second Tech2 of Jack Macartney, Charlie Wyatt and Lewis Brake on 19 points.

It is then another 16 points back to third placed Rag & Famish Hotel of Harry Price, Josh McKnight and Harry Hall.

After a tough battle with Tech2, particularly over the first lap, Andoo led for most of the course before crossing the finish line 54s ahead of Tech2, with Noakesailing of Sean Langman, Ed Powys and Josh Porebski a further 3m 10s back in third place.

Final Race 9 – Sunday 13 March

2022 JJ Giltinan Championship – Provisional After 8 races, 1 discard(25 entries)

1st Andoo (Seve Jarvin) 1 1 1 1 1 2 -2 1 – – 8 pts

2nd Tech2 (Jack Macartney) 2 2 2 3 4 4 -5 2 – – 19 pts

3rd Rag & Famish Hotel (Harry Price) 4 5 3 11 5 7 4 7 – – 35 pts

4th Noakesailing (Sean Langman) 24 3 16 4 9 1 7 3 – – 42 pts

5th Lazarus Capital Partners (Marcus Ashley Jones) 10 6 7 7 8 3 10 5 – – 46 pts

6th Smeg (Michael Coxon) 3 12 15 6 8 12 6 8 – – 55 pts

7th Fisher & Paykel (Jordan Girdis) 16 8 4 15 10 5 3 16 – – 61 pts

8th Black Swan (Luke Parkinson) 13 10 11 9 2 9 9 11 – – 61 pts

9th Balmain Slake (Henry Larkings) 5 15 10 2 11 10 18 10 – – 63 pts

10th Yandoo (John Winning Snr) 7 11 5 14 3 22 23 9 – – 71 pts

11th Shaw & Partners Financial Services (Steve Thomas) 9 7 26 12 19 6 12 6 – – 71 pts

12th Finport Finance (Keagan York) 14 26 12 7 12 21 1 4 – – 72 pts

13th The Oak Double Bay / 4 Pines (Aron Everett) 11 4 13 26 6 14 14 12 – – 74 pts

14th Black Knight (Heinrich Van Bayern) 15 17 8 26 7 8 8 26 – – 89 pts

15th C‑Tech QLD (David Hayter ) 17 13 6 17 17 15 11 15 – – 94 pts

16th Noakes Youth (Tom Cunich ) 18 9 9 13 20 13 20 13 – – 95 pts

17th Birkenhead Point Marina (Tim Westwood) 6 19 22 10 13 24 16 14 – – 99 pts

18th Ilve (Jono Whitty) 12 26 26 5 18 11 13 17 – – 102 pts

19th Burrawang‑Young Henrys (Simon Nearn) 8 14 18 18 15 23 22 26 – – 117 pts

20th Noakes Blue (Yvette Heritage) 20 21 26 8 16 18 21 19 – – 123 pts

21st 18 Footers Bar and Restaurant (Pedro Vozone) 21 18 22 16 14 19 17 18 – – 123 pts

22nd The Kitchen Maker/ Ceasarstone (Lachlan Steel) 19 20 16 22 23 17 15 21 – – 130 pts

23rd DENMARK Team (Jesper Brondum) 23 26 22 26 21 25 25 20162 – – 142 pts

24th Appliances Online (Alex Marinelli) 22 16 26 20 26 16 19 26 – – 145 pts

25th Lazarus Development (Hugo Stoner) 26 22 22 21 22 20 24 22 – – 153 pts