Bacardi Cup Invitational – Day 2 – Britain’s Paul Ward continues to lead J/70

Britain’s Paul Ward and his crew of Charlie Cumbley, Elliot Willis and Matt Howard on ‘Eat Sleep J Repeat’ have a seven point lead after three more races on day 2 of the J/70 Bacardi Cup Invitational in Miami.

Ward and Co posted a 17, 1, 3, to finish the day with ten points after discard.

In second place is the USA team of Daniel Goldberg, Lucas Calabrese, Tomas Hornos and Kristen Berry (6, 2, 2) with 17 points.

In third place is another British crew, Charles Thompson, Craig Burlton, Ben Saxton and Chris Grube on Brutus III with a 3, 5, 1 scoreline and 21 points.

Fourth is Mexico’s Ignacio Perez (13, 4, 13/SCP) tied on 32 points with the USA’s Robert Hughes (2, 6, 4) who has Brit Paul Goodison in his crew.



The USA’s Travis Odenbach, Geoff Becker, Andy Horton and Kris Warner won the first race of the day, finishing with a 1, 12, 7, scoreline and 34 points in sixth place overall.

2022 Bacardi Cup Regatta – J/70 Leaders after 6 races, 1 discard (39 entries)

1st GBR 1127 J 70 Paul Ward 1 3 2 17 1 3 – – 10 pts

2nd USA 84 J 70 Daniel Goldberg 3 4 20 6 2 2 – – 17 pts

3rd GBR 1123 J 70 Charles Thompson 4 9 8 3 5 1 – – 21 pts

4th MEX 1323 J 70 Ignacio Perez 5 1 9 13 4 13/SCP – – 32 pts

5th USA 353 J 70 Robert Hughes 15 14 6 2 6 4 – – 32 pts

6th USA 1513 J 70 Travis Odenbach 6 8 16 1 12 7 – – 34 pts

7th USA 639 J 70 Bobby Julien 11 7 1 9 10 8 – – 35 pts

8th USA 96 J 70 Brian Keane 9 5 11 16 3 17 – – 44 pts

9th USA 684 J 70 Al Minella 17 6 12 4 9 13 – – 44 pts

10th CAY 1310 J 70 Peter Cunningham 8 10 4 25 19 6 – – 47 pts

Full Bacardi Regatta results available here . . .

Melges 24 Class – Provisional Top 5 Results – after 6 races

1. Bora Gulari / Kyle Navin / Norman Berge / Ian Liberty / Michael Menninger (USA 820) – 11 pts

2. Brian Porter / RJ Porter / Bri Porter / Matt Woodworth (USA 849) – 11 pts

3. Drew Freides / Charlie Smythe / Morgan Reeser / Federico Michetti / Lara Poljsak (USA 865) – 20 pts

4. Harry Melges IV / Finn Rowe / Ripley Shelley / Carlos Robles / Nick Muller (USA 866) – 20 pts

5. Travis Weisleder / John Bowden / Hayden Goodrick / Mark Mendleblatt (USA 858) – 27 pts

Viper 640 Class – Provisional Top 5 Results – after 6 races

1. Peter Ill / Stephen Sparkman / Maxwell Plarr (USA 277) – 11 pts

2. Vir Menon / Aditya Menon / Chris Pfrang (USA 188) – 18 pts

3. Van Sheppard / Quinton Gallon / Brad Sheppard (CAN 211) – 20 pts

4. Mary Ewenson / Mark Zagol / Jane Moore / Max Vinocur (USA 297) – 20 pts

5. Cam Farrah / Cliff Farrah / Eric Heilshorn (USA 246) – 20 pts

VX One Class – Provisional Top 5 Results – after 6 races

1. Michelle Austin / Monica Austin / Monica Morgan / Austin Powers (USA 296) – 11 pts

2. Kevin Northrop / Max Albert / Andrew Brennan (USA 306) – 13 pts

3. Kaitlyn Liebel / Mark Liebel / Jordan Wiggins (USA 313) – 16 pts

4. Jerry Callahan / Kelly Cole / Curtis Adam (USA 205) – 22 pts

5. Tim Pitts / Tim Desmond (ISV 286) – 22 pts

69F Class – Provisional Results – after 12 races

1. Clean Sailors Youth Racing Team – CJ Perez / Lukas Hesse / Jann Schüpbach – 20 pts

2. Miami Yacht Club Team – Brian Higgins / Nicolas Peirano Prat / Nicolas Aragones – 27 pts

3. Sail America – Pearl Lattanzi / JP Lattanzi / Gavin Ball – 27 pts

Full Bacardi Regatta results available here . . .

Related Post:

Star Bacardi Cup Race 5 – Kusznierewicz and Prada claim early victory