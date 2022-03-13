18ft Skiff JJ Giltinan Champions – Seve Jarvin, Matt Stenta and Sam Newton

The Andoo team of Seve Jarvin, Matt Stenta and Sam Newton officially became the 2022 JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff champion, although it was in an unbeatable position before going into Sunday’s final race of the championship on Sydney Harbour.
Andoo’s victory gave Seve Jarvin his ninth Giltinan win, eight as a skipper, in the world’s most valued 18ft skiff championship and bowman Sam Newton his seventh.
For sheet hand Matt Stenta, who joined the team this season, it was his first in the 18s. after winning the Australian 16 footer championship two years ago.
The final overall points had Andoo on nine points after discard – – 1, 1, 1, 1, 1, 2, 2, 1, 1 – – with second Tech2 of Jack Macartney, Charlie Wyattand Lewis Brake on 24 points, and in third place Rag & Famish Hotel of Harry Price, Josh McKnight and Harry Hall on 37.
2022 JJ Giltinan Championship – Final After 9 races, 1 discard(25 entries)
1st Andoo (Seve Jarvin, Matt Stenta, Sam Newton) – – 9 pts
2nd Tech2 (Jack Macartney, Charlie Wyatt, Lewis Brake) – – 24 pts
3rd Rag & Famish Hotel (Harry Price, Josh McKnight, Harry Hall) – – 37 pts
4th Noakesailing (Sean Langman, Ed Powys, Josh Porebski) – – 45 pts
5th Lazarus Capital Partners (Marcus Ashley Jones, Jeronimo Harrison, Cam Gundy) – – 55.4 pts
6th Smeg (Michael Coxon, Ricky Bridge, Zac Barnabas) – – 59 pts
7th Black Swan Luke Parkinson, Grant Rollerson, Luke Payne) – – 67 pts
8th Fisher & Paykel (Jordan Girdis, Sam Monkhouse, Nathan Edwards ) – – 74 pts
9th Balmain Slake (Henry Larkings, Max Paul, Flynn Twomey) – – 80 pts
10th Yandoo (John Winning Snr, Fang Warren, Mike Kennedy) – – 81 pts
11th Black Knight (Heinrich Van Bayern, Thomas Martin, Andy Martin) – – 84.4 pts
12th The Oak Double Bay / 4 Pines (Aron Everett, John Cooley, Charlie Gundy) – – 85 pts
13th Finport Finance (Keagan York, Bryce Edwards, Phill Marshall) – – 89 pts
14th Shaw & Partners Financial Services (Steve Thomas, Lindsay Stead, Locky Pryor) – – 90 pts
15th Noakes Youth (Tom Cunich, Fynn Sprott, Harry Smith) – – 102 pts
16th live (Jono Whitty, Cam McDonald, John Walton) – – 110 pts
17th C‑Tech QLD (David Hayter, Ben Roxburgh, Elliot Mahar) – – 110 pts
18th Birkenhead Point Marina (Tim Westwood, Will Dargaville, Alex Chittenden) – – 123 pts
19th Noakes Blue (Yvette Heritage, Tom Clout, James Turner) – – 137 pts
20th Burrawang‑Young Henrys (Simon Nearn, Rory Cox, Brandon Buyink) – – 138 pts
21st 18 Footers Bar and Restaurant (Pedro Vozone, Cam Walker, Paddy Bannon) – – 145 pts
22nd The Kitchen Maker/ Ceasarstone (Lachlan Steel, Jerome Watts, Matt Doyle) – – 153 pts
23rd Appliances Online (Alex Marinelli, Darcy McCraken, Tyler Creevey) – – 160 pts
24th Lazarus Development (Hugo Stoner, Hugo Leeming, Alex Watson) – – 170 pts
25th DENMARK Team (Jesper Brondum, Uffe Anderson, Jesper Brondum) – – 182 pts