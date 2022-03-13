18ft Skiff JJ Giltinan Champions – Seve Jarvin, Matt Stenta and Sam Newton

The Andoo team of Seve Jarvin, Matt Stenta and Sam Newton officially became the 2022 JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff champion, although it was in an unbeatable position before going into Sunday’s final race of the championship on Sydney Harbour.

Andoo’s victory gave Seve Jarvin his ninth Giltinan win, eight as a skipper, in the world’s most valued 18ft skiff championship and bowman Sam Newton his seventh.

For sheet hand Matt Stenta, who joined the team this season, it was his first in the 18s. after winning the Australian 16 footer championship two years ago.

The final overall points had Andoo on nine points after discard – – 1, 1, 1, 1, 1, 2, 2, 1, 1 – – with second Tech2 of Jack Macartney, Charlie Wyattand Lewis Brake on 24 points, and in third place Rag & Famish Hotel of Harry Price, Josh McKnight and Harry Hall on 37.

2022 JJ Giltinan Championship – Final After 9 races, 1 discard(25 entries)

1st Andoo (Seve Jarvin, Matt Stenta, Sam Newton) – – 9 pts

2nd Tech2 (Jack Macartney, Charlie Wyatt, Lewis Brake) – – 24 pts

3rd Rag & Famish Hotel (Harry Price, Josh McKnight, Harry Hall) – – 37 pts

4th Noakesailing (Sean Langman, Ed Powys, Josh Porebski) – – 45 pts

5th Lazarus Capital Partners (Marcus Ashley Jones, Jeronimo Harrison, Cam Gundy) – – 55.4 pts

6th Smeg (Michael Coxon, Ricky Bridge, Zac Barnabas) – – 59 pts

7th Black Swan Luke Parkinson, Grant Rollerson, Luke Payne) – – 67 pts

8th Fisher & Paykel (Jordan Girdis, Sam Monkhouse, Nathan Edwards ) – – 74 pts

9th Balmain Slake (Henry Larkings, Max Paul, Flynn Twomey) – – 80 pts

10th Yandoo (John Winning Snr, Fang Warren, Mike Kennedy) – – 81 pts

11th Black Knight (Heinrich Van Bayern, Thomas Martin, Andy Martin) – – 84.4 pts

12th The Oak Double Bay / 4 Pines (Aron Everett, John Cooley, Charlie Gundy) – – 85 pts

13th Finport Finance (Keagan York, Bryce Edwards, Phill Marshall) – – 89 pts

14th Shaw & Partners Financial Services (Steve Thomas, Lindsay Stead, Locky Pryor) – – 90 pts

15th Noakes Youth (Tom Cunich, Fynn Sprott, Harry Smith) – – 102 pts

16th live (Jono Whitty, Cam McDonald, John Walton) – – 110 pts

17th C‑Tech QLD (David Hayter, Ben Roxburgh, Elliot Mahar) – – 110 pts

18th Birkenhead Point Marina (Tim Westwood, Will Dargaville, Alex Chittenden) – – 123 pts

19th Noakes Blue (Yvette Heritage, Tom Clout, James Turner) – – 137 pts

20th Burrawang‑Young Henrys (Simon Nearn, Rory Cox, Brandon Buyink) – – 138 pts

21st 18 Footers Bar and Restaurant (Pedro Vozone, Cam Walker, Paddy Bannon) – – 145 pts

22nd The Kitchen Maker/ Ceasarstone (Lachlan Steel, Jerome Watts, Matt Doyle) – – 153 pts

23rd Appliances Online (Alex Marinelli, Darcy McCraken, Tyler Creevey) – – 160 pts

24th Lazarus Development (Hugo Stoner, Hugo Leeming, Alex Watson) – – 170 pts

25th DENMARK Team (Jesper Brondum, Uffe Anderson, Jesper Brondum) – – 182 pts