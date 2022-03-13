J/70 Victory for Paul Ward at Bacardi Cup Invitational Regatta

No further racing was possible at the Star Bacardi Cup and Bacardi Cup Invitational Regatta in Miami, Florida.

The weather front that was expected to sweep through Biscayne Bay after racing on Saturday, March 12, arrived early, with the strong wind forcing racing to be cancelled for all classes at 09:00 hours Sunday morning.

The Bacardi Cup and Bacardi Cup Invitational Regatta wrapped up in fine style with the awards presentation at Shake-A-Leg Miami, accompanied by Bacardi rum and hospitality.

Wiht all results as posted Saturday, Britain’s Paul Ward and his crew of Charlie Cumbley, Elliot Willis and Matt Howard on ‘Eat Sleep J Repeat’ won the J/70 Bacardi Cup Invitational.

And Poland’s Mateusz Kusznierewicz and Bruno Prada of Brazil took victory in the 2022 Star Bacardi Cup, who go down as the first same team partnership to win three back-to-back titles.

2022 Star Bacardi Cup – Final Leaders after 5 races, 1 discard (58 entries)

1st POL 8548 Mateusz Kusznierewicz / Bruno Prada – – 6 pts

2nd USA 8423 Eric Doyle / Payson Infelise – – 12 pts

3rd ITA 8567 Diego Negri / Sergio Lambertenghi – – 14 pts

Best GBR: 12th Ed Wright / Alberto Ambrosini – – 47 pts

2022 Bacardi Cup Invitational Regatta

J/70 Final Leaders after 6 races, 1 discard (39 entries)

1st GBR 1127 J 70 Paul Ward – – 10 pts

2nd USA 84 J 70 Daniel Goldberg – – 17 pts

3rd GBR 1123 J 70 Charles Thompson – – 21 pts

Melges 24 Class – Final Leaders after 6 races, 1 discard

1. USA 820 Bora Gulari / Kyle Navin / Norman Berge / Ian Liberty / Michael Menninger – 11 pts

2. USA 849 Brian Porter / RJ Porter / Bri Porter / Matt Woodworth – 11 pts

3. USA 865 Drew Freides / Charlie Smythe / Morgan Reeser / Federico Michetti / Lara Poljsak – 20 pts

Viper 640 Class – Final Leaders after 6 races, 1 discard

1. USA 277 Peter Ill / Stephen Sparkman / Maxwell Plarr – 11 pts

2. USA 188 Vir Menon / Aditya Menon / Chris Pfrang– 18 pts

3. CAN 211 Van Sheppard / Quinton Gallon / Brad Sheppard – 20 pts

VX One Class – Final Leaders after 6 races, 1 discard

1. USA 296 Michelle Austin / Monica Austin / Monica Morgan / Austin Powers – 11 pts

2. USA 306 Kevin Northrop / Max Albert / Andrew Brennan – 13 pts

3. USA 313 Kaitlyn Liebel / Mark Liebel / Jordan Wiggins – 16 pts

69F Class – Provisional Results – after 12 races

1. Clean Sailors Youth Racing Team – CJ Perez / Lukas Hesse / Jann Schüpbach – 20 pts

2. Miami Yacht Club Team – Brian Higgins / Nicolas Peirano Prat / Nicolas Aragones – 27 pts

3. Sail America – Pearl Lattanzi / JP Lattanzi / Gavin Ball – 27 pts

Full Bacardi Regatta results available here . . .