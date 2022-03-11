18ft Skiff JJ Giltinan Championship – Bump in the road for Andoo

The postponed Races 3 and 4 of the 2022 JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship, were sailed Friday on Sydney Harbour

In the 5-12 knot SE wind, the previous domination by Steve Jarvin’s Andoo team was broken with two new winners, namely Noakesailing and Finport Finance.

Most likely this is just bump in the road for Steve Jarvin and his crew Matt Stenta and Sam Newton, as they hold a ten point lead, with a 2nd place discard, with just two final races to go.

Noakesailing of Sean Langman, Ed Powys and Josh Porebski snatched Race 3 by 41s from Steve Jarvin’s Andoo.

The early leader Lazarus Capital Partners of Marcus Ashley-Jones, Jeronimo Harrison and Cam Gundy was a further 56s back in third place.

In Race 4, Finport Finance of Keagan York, Bryce Edwards and Phil Marshall led for much of the race before taking the win by 30s from Andoo.

Fisher & Paykel of Jordan Girdis, Sam Monkhouse and Nathan Edwards were a further 1m 22s back in third place.

The final two races of the championship will be sailed over the weekend:

Race 8 – Saturday, March 12 (Big Kite Memorial Trophy)

Race 9 – Sunday, March 13

2022 JJ Giltinan Championship – Provisional After 7 races, 1 discard(25 entries)

1st Andoo (Seve Jarvin) 1 1 1 1 1 2 -2 – – 7 pts

2nd Tech2 (Jack Macartney) 2 2 2 3 4 4 -5 – – 17 pts

3rd Rag & Famish Hotel (Harry Price) 4 5 3 -11 5 7 4 – – 28 pts

4th Noakesailing (Sean Langman) -24 3 16 4 9 1 7 – – 39 pts

5th Lazarus Capital Partners (Marcus Ashley Jones) -10 6 7 7 8 3 10 – – 41 pts

6th Fisher & Paykel (Jordan Girdis) -16 8 4 15 10 5 3 – – 45 pts

7th Smeg (Michael Coxon) 3 -12 15 6 8 12 6 – – 47 pts

8th Black Swan (Luke Parkinson) -13 10 11 9 2 9 9 – – 50 pts

9th Balmain Slake (Henry Larkings) 5 15 10 2 11 10 -18 – – 53 pts

10th Yandoo (John Winning Snr) 7 11 5 14 3 22 -23 – – 62 pts

11th The Oak Double Bay / 4 Pines (Aron Everett) 11 4 13 -26 6 14 14 – – 62 pts

12th Black Knight (Heinrich Van Bayern) 15 17 8 -26 7 8 8 – – 63 pts

13th Shaw & Partners Financial Services (Steve Thomas) 9 7 -26 12 19 6 12 – – 65 pts

14th Finport Finance (Keagan York) 14 -26 12 7 12 21 1 – – 67 pts

15th C‑Tech QLD (David Hayter ) -17 13 6 17 17 15 11 – – 79 pts

16th Noakes Youth (Tom Cunich ) 18 9 9 13 -20 13 20 – – 82 pts

17th Ilve (Jono Whitty) 12 -26 26 5 18 11 13 – – 85 pts

18th Birkenhead Point Marina (Tim Westwood) 6 19 22 10 13 -24 16 – – 86 pts

19th Burrawang‑Young Henrys (Simon Nearn) 8 14 18 18 15 -23 22 – – 94 pts

20th Noakes Blue (Yvette Heritage) 20 21 -26 8 16 18 21 – – 104 pts

21st 18 Footers Bar and Restaurant (Pedro Vozone) 21 18 -22 16 14 19 17 – – 105 pts

22nd The Kitchen Maker/ Ceasarstone (Lachlan Steel) 19 20 16 22 -23 17 15 – – 109 pts

23rd Appliances Online (Alex Marinelli) 22 16 -26 20 26 16 19 – – 119 pts

24th Lazarus Development (Hugo Stoner) -26 22 22 21 22 20 24 – – 131 pts

25th DENMARK Team (Jesper Brondum) 23 -26 22 26 21 25 25 – – 142 pts