Bacardi Winter Series – Britain’s J/70 Brutus III snatch podium place

Event 2 of the Bacardi Winter Series J10 wrapped-up with Britain’s ‘Brutus III’ posting a 1, 4, 1 scoreline to finish runner-up to John Heaton’s ‘Empeiria’ (USA).

It was an impressive climb up the leaderboard for the Charlie Thompson, Chris Grube, Ben Saxton, Josie Gliddon and Elisabeth Whitener from 9th after the opening day to 2nd overall.

The British crew pulled off a win in the first race (R7) of the day with Josie Gliddon at the helm.

In the second race Tiani Hausen and ‘Gaucho 3’ claimed their first race win, with ‘Empeiria’ in second to move into the overall lead. The Brits took a fourth and it was all on for the final race.

Going into race 9, Heaton’s ‘Empeiria’looked assured of overall victory, unless Robert Hughes’ ‘Heartbreaker’ won the race.

No chance there as the British crew romped home to another blinding race win and elevated themselves to second overall.

‘Empeiria’ in 9th place confirming their Event win and Hughes’ ‘Heartbreaker’ in 7th settling for third overall.

Charlie Thompson of ‘Brutus III’ commented on their three race wins. . . “With a tight fleet like this, it is the best fleet in the world, you have got to have a good start and we managed to get away clean three times.”

“I’ve never done a J/70 regatta helming before,” said Josie Gliddon. “We just have a lot of fun and sailing should all be about fun to start off with and if you have good guy and girls and have fun you tend to do quite well.”

In the Melges 24 class, Marcus Eagan, Nic Asher, Charlie Smythe, Kyle Navin and Mark Ivey (USA 865) took the overall victory while Harry Melges IV sealed victory with NYYC ‘American Magic Team 1’ in the 69F class.

After the Bacardi Happy Hour at Shake-A-Leg-Miami and prize giving celebrations, the teamseams now look to the next event with the renowned Bacardi Cup and Bacardi Invitational Regatta in just over one month’s time, March 5-11, 2023.

Taking part will be the Star, J/70, L30, Melges 15, Melges 24, VX One and 69F Classes.

Full Event 2 results available here . . .