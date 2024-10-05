Spectacular action on opening day at the Puig Women’s America’s Cup

The Puig Women’s America’s Cup delivered spectacular action on its opening day in Barcelona.

The standings at the end of the day show Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli as the team to beat, leading by four points over second placed Athena Pathway GBR who have a handy gap of 11 points to Emirates Team New Zealand in third.

Talking about how she and the rest of the team felt about competing in the inaugural Puig Women’s America’s Cup, Hannah Mills, skipper of Athena Pathway commented:

“I think everyone is just relieved. It feels like we’ve been talking about this for so long and to actually be here today I think probably a lot of nerves and excitement for everyone so, yes, it’s just good to get the regatta rolling.”

Winner of the first race was Britains Athena Pathway with a 19-second win over Emirates Team New Zealand, with Alinghi Red Bull Racing third.

In the second race Luna Rossa stormed to victory and crossed the finish line after two laps, just as the wind upturned the podium order, Alinghi Red Bull Racing overtook a displacement mode Athena Pathway, before both boats ghosted across the line.

Race 3 sailed in 18 knots saw Giulia Conti and Margherita Porro on Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli putting the hammer down and emerging from the pack to take the win and steal the lead in the series.

The final race of the day was a thriller from start to end. Luna Rossa hit the start line midway along and at pace, whilst Athena Pathway started unopposed at the starboard end of the line.

This was a clash of the titans and early advantage went to the Italians who had to dig deep upwind against the hard-charging and high-pointing British team helmed by Hannah Mills and Tash Bryant. In the end Luna Rossa brought it home at speed in big seas to win by 13 seconds over the Brits.

The fight for the all-important podium places in Group A will continue on Tuesday 8 October with all six teams knowing precisely what they need to do to progress in this competition.

More to come tomorrow – Sunday 6 October – when the first four races of Group B’s Invited Teams are scheduled,