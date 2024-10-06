Ben Ainslie rounds up an incredible day for INEOS Britannia winning the Louis Vuitton cup final to move forward to the America’s Cup Match.

Even some UK mainstream print and screen media featured the win by Ben Ainslie and his Ineos Britania team in Barcelona.

America’s Cup racing does not normally feature highly in their sports pages.

But a British team finally making it to compete for the America’s Cup after a gap of 60 years sparked some interest, especially with the involvement of serial-sports-backer Sir Jim Ratcliffe.



Ratcliffe sparks interest to the general public as one of the richest people in the UK, and for his eclectic collection of sports teams through his INEOS company . . . including the Mercedes-AMG F1 racing team, Cycling Team Sky now INEOS Grenadiers, the football clubs FC Lausanne-Sport, OGC Nice and most recently a 25% stake in Manchester United.