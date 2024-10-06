Razjaren win Melges 24 European Championship 2024 in Split

Ante Cesic’s Razjaren won the overall title, while Ante Botica’s Mataran 24 claimed the Corinthian crown at the 2024 Melges 24 European Championship.

This event, organised by the Sailing Club Split in partnership with the International Melges 24 Class Association (IM24CA), featured over 40 boats racing in eight varied-weather races.

Razjaren of Lukasz Podniesinski was sailing with Ante Cesic, Tonci Knezovic, Ljubo Jercic, and Andela De Micheli Vitturi.

Razjaren’s victory at the European Championship also secured the overall win in the Melges 24 European Sailing Series 2024.

Mataran 24, of Ivo Matic a double Corinthian world champion, led the non-pro ranking from Day One.

Ivo Matic was sailing with Ante Cesics, Mario Skrlj, Damir Civadelic and Max Carija, winning the Menno Meyer Corinthian European Trophy.

Britain’s Miles Quinton’s Zhik Race Team finished third and tenth overaall.

2024 Melges 24 European Championship Top 10 boats (after 8 races, one discard):

1st RAZJAREN (CRO 867) – Ante Cesic, 19 pts

2nd ALTEA (ITA 722) – Andrea Racchelli, 30 pts

3rd MATARAN 24 (CRO 649) – Ante Botica, 33 pts

4th DARK HORSE (USA 870) – Cuyler Morris, 34 pts

5th UNIVERSITAS NOVA (CRO 760) – Ivan Kljaković Gašpić, 35 pts

6th MELGINA (ITA 854) – Paolo Brescia, 58 pts

7th CHINOOK (HUN 850) – Ákos Csolto, 58 pts

8th CRO-A-SAIL (CRO 782) – Matija Reljanović, 60 pts

9th PANJIC (CRO 739) – Luka Šangulin, 61 pts

10th ZHIK RACE TEAM (GBR 694) – Geoff Carveth, 74 pts

Top 3 Corinthian boats:

1st MATARAN 24 (CRO 649) – Ante Botica, 33 pts

2nd CHINOOK (HUN 850) – Ákos Csolto, 58 pts

3rd ZHIK RACE TEAM (GBR 694) – Geoff Carveth, 74 pts

Full results available here . . .