Day 3 of the Six Metre European Championships

The third day of the International Six Metre European Championship 2024 Trofeo Xacobeo off Sanxenxo brought more tough conditions.

The competitors completed race five of the eight race series in heavy mist, tricky seas and a 12-14 knot west-south-westerly breeze.

A second place in race five helped His Majesty King Juan Carlos of Spain’s Bribon consolidate her place at the top of the Classic Division leaderboard, which she now heads by five points from Ossi Paija’s Astree III (Nylandska JK) who finished the race in fourth.



Classics race five was won by Mauricio Sanchez-Bella Carswell’s Titia (RCN de Sanxenxo), who retains her third place overall.

In the Open Division a sixth place was just sufficient to allow Rainer Muller’s Junior (SN De Geneve), skippered by Loic Forestier, to take the overall lead.

But she is now tied on 20 points with Violeta Alvarez’ Stella (RCN Sanxenxo), who won the race in impressive style.

Henrik Andersin’s Oiva, (Nylandska JK) finished seventh in the race to put her a single point behind the leaders in third.

Basil Vasiliou’s Jane Ann (New York YC) drops down to fourth, four points behind the leader, tied on 24 points with Jeremy Thorp’s Battlecry (Royal Yacht Squadron).

OPEN DIVISION after 5 races

1st SUI77 – Junior – Rainer Muller/Loic Forestier – 2, 9, 1, 2, 6 = 20 pts

2nd ESP116 – Stella – Violeta Alvarez – 7, 2, 3, 7, 1 = 20 pts

3rd FIN81 – Oiva – Henrik Andersin – 5, 1, 5, 3, 7 = 21 pts

4th USA 105 – Jane Ann – Basil Visilou/Steffan Lindberg – 1, 8, 4, 1, 10 = 24 pts

5th GBR89 – Battlecry – Jeremy Thorp – 4, 3, 2, 10, 5 = 24 pts

CLASSIC DIVISION after 5 races

1st ESP 16 – Bribon – His Majesty King Juan Carlos – 1, 2, 1, 2, 2 = 8 pts

2nd FIN80 – Astree – Ossi Paija – 2, 1, 2, 4, 4 = 13 pts

3rd ESP72 – Titia – Mauricio Sanchez-Bella Carswell – 4, 3, 7, 1, 1 = 16 pts

4th ESP50 – Alibaba II – Miguel Lago Cereceda – 5, 8, 3, 7, 6 = 29 pts

5th FRA11 – Fun – Louis Heckly – 3, 5, 6, 3, OCS = 32 pts