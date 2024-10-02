Louis Vuitton Cup Challenger Final – Game, Set and Match-Point for Ineos Britannia

Finally the deadlock is broken and Ineos Britannia move to match-point on day 6 of the Challenger Final series.

Ben Ainslie’s AC75 team move to 6 – 4, over Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli, one win away from clinching the challenger series and becoming the official challenger for the 37th America’s Cup.

Ineos Britannia won both starts Wednesday, each time building a small lead around the first gate, and as we have seen it has proved impossible for the chasing team to overturn that advantage, and that was the case today in races 9 and 10.

With this two-race win buffer Ineos Britannia has now to close-out the series with one more win.

This is a momentus position for the British team and Ainslie will be well aware of its significance . . . No British AC team has competed in the actual America’s Cup Match since the 12-metre Sovereign in 1964.

After a layday Thursday, racing will continue Friday and Saturday, as required.