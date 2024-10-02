Sailing’s first ever transfer fee deal – Giles Scott to join Canada SailGP Team

Emirates GBR Driver Giles Scott will join the Canada SailGP Team for the 2024/2025 Season after the British team’s CEO, Ben Ainslie, negotiated sailing’s first ever transfer fee deal.

Scott has signed a multi-year contract with the Canadian team and will make his debut at the Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix on 23-24 November.

SailGP has confirmed the acquisition of the Canada SailGP Team by biotech entrepreneur, Dr. Greg Bailey.

The double Olympic gold medalist, who holds a Canadian passport and also won the Canadian Sail Grand Prix in June, will take over the Driver role from Phil Robertson.

The move comes after Scott ended the 2023/2024 Season with three podium finishes in as many events with Emirates GBR.

Scott was handed the Driver role on-board the Emirates GBR F50 by Ainslie halfway through Season 4 in January 2024, joining a crew of sailing’s top talent.

With the support of a stellar line-up, Scott was able to develop quickly in the Driver role and banked the team’s third win of the season at the Canadian Sail Grand Prix in Halifax, following on from the team’s wins in Saint-Tropez and Taranto with Ben Ainslie as Driver.

Scott and Ainslie have a long history, competing with and against one another for the sport’s greatest prizes.

Ainslie taking the Finn class Olympic Gold medal in 2004, 2008 & 2012 with Scott taking the Gold in 2016 & 2021.

Emirates GBR will announce its crew line-up for the 2024/2025 Season in the coming weeks, with the team looking forward to kicking off the new season at the Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix on 23 and 24 November, as well as a return to home waters with the Great Britain Sail Grand Prix on 19 and 20 July 2025.