Louis Vuitton Cup Challenger Final – Day 6 and the final stage of the series is within sight

The Louis Vuitton Cup 2024 Challenger Final continues Wednesday 2 October in Barcelona.

Score is now four wins each. Races 9 and 10 are scheduled starting from 13:00 hrs UK (14:00 hrs CET) in the first to win seven race series.

At this stage of the series (4 – 4) either team winning both races today will take a dramatic lead with the winning total – seven races – just a race away.

Ineos Britannia were gifted that chance Tuesday with the structural failure to Luna Rossa in race 7, but missed the opportunity with a pre-start boundary area penalty letting the Italian team off the hook.

Any such unforced errors today could be expensive for either team and signal their exit from the series.

After a layday Thursday, racing will continue Friday and Saturday, assuming there is not a winner by then.

Wednesday 2 Sept:

Race 9 – Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team v Ineos Britannia

Race 10 – Ineos Britannia v Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team

Overall score after 8 races is 4 – 4 pts (wins).



Barcelona Weather Forecast Wednesday 2 Sept:

Wind – Easterly 16 knots.

Sea State – Easterly 0.7-1.2m at 4s period

Temp – 20 deg C Cloudy