Day 2 of the Six Metre European Championships

Good wind on the second day of the Six Metre European Championships 2024 Trofeo Xacobeo.

In the overall standings there is a three way tie for the lead as Basil Vasiliou’s Jane Ann (1985 Pelle Petterson design) retains her lead on countback.

Vasiliou is on equal points with Rainer Muller’s Junior, a 1981 Pelle Petterson design, skippered by Loic Forestier, and Henrik Andersin’s Oiva, designed by Allan Savolainen.

Four points back and also only separated on countback are Jeremy Thorp’s Battlecry (1988 Ian Howlett) in fourth and Violeta Alvarez’ Stella (2017 Juan Kouyoumdjian) in fifth.



In the Classic Division overall standings, the regatta is currently something of a two-boat race between His Majesty King Juan Carlos of Spain’s Bribon (1947 Arvind Laurin), helmed today by Ross Macdonald, and Ossi Paija’s Astree III (1959 Bjarne Aas).

Bribon added 2, 1, 2 to her scoreline to retain a three-point lead over Astree III who scored 1, 2, 4 in Tuesday’s races.

Victory in race four saw Mauricio Sanchez-Bella Carswell’s Titia (1953 David Boyd) leapfrog over Louis Heckly’s Fun (1937 Olin Stephens) for third overall.

The Classics top five is now completed by Miguel Lago’s Alibaba II, which was designed by Tore Holm in 1948 and won Olympic Bronze in 1948 and 1952.

Four races remain to be sailed in the series which continues until Saturday 5 October.

OPEN DIVISION after 4 races

1st USA 105 – Jane Anne – Basil Visilou/Steffan Lindberg – 1, 8, 4, 1 = 14 pts

2nd SUI77 – Junior – Rainer Muller/Loic Forestier – 2, 9, 1, 2 = 14 pts

3rd FIN81 – Oiva – Henrik Andersin – 5, 1, 5, 3 = 14 pts

4th GBR89 – Battlecry – Jeremy Thorp – 4, 3, 2, 10 = 19 pts

5th ESP116 – Stella – Violeta Alvarez – 7,. 2, 3, 7 = 19 pts

CLASSIC DIVISION after 4 races

1st ESP 16 – Bribon – His Majesty King Juan Carlos – 1, 2, 1, 2 = 6 pts

2nd FIN80 – Astree – Ossi Paija – 2, 1, 2, 4 = 9 pts

3rd ESP72 – Titia – Mauricio Sanchez-Bella Carswell – 4, 3, 7, 1 = 15 pts

4th FRA11 – Fun – Louis Heckly – 3, 5, 6, 3 = 17 pts

5th ESP50 – Alibaba II – Miguel Lago Cereceda – 5, 8, 3, 7 = 23 pts