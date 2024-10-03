Melges 24 European Championship – Ante Cesic leads the provisional rankings

The International Melges 24 Class Association, saw a shift in leadership as the Jugo (South-East) wind provided challenging conditions.

Ante Cesic’s Razjaren (CRO, 1-5-2) now leads the provisional rankings.

Croatian team Razjaren’s strong starts pushed them past early leader Cuyler Morris’ Dark Horse (USA, 3-7-BFD) and Andrea Racchelli’s Altea (ITA, 7-1-1).

The two teams are separated by just two points halfway through the championship.

In third place is Universitas Nova (CRO, 6-3-5), helmed by Ivan Kljaković Gašpić, who consistently finished in the top group.

Universitas Nova and Altea are the only ones not to finish outside the top ten.

Leading the Corinthian standings is Ante Botica’s Mataran 24 (CRO, 2-9-4), currently fifth overall.

Followed by Miles Quinton’s Zhik Race Team (GBR, 15-4-8) with Geoff Carveth helming in seventh overall (top image).

Michael Tarabochia’s White Room (GER, 9-12-3) rounding out the top three Corinthians.

Racing resumes on Thursday with three more races expected in similar conditions.

Top 10 boats after five races and one discard: