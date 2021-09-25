A Wing and a Board Round the Isle of Wight

Ross Williams, has become the first person to wing foil around the Isle of Wight.

The 2000 Formula World U22 champion and regular PWA World Cup competitor became the first person to wing foil the 50 nautical mile course round the Isle of Wight – setting a six hours, 49 minutes and 18 seconds target-time on Thursday 23 September.

Ross, was attempting the challenge in memory of his late father, Ceri Williams – himself a windsurfing legend – and raising money for asbestos disease support charity HASAG.



The event was organised by the Island Sailing Club.

Reporting by Sally Perry onthewight.com