Realteam Sailing lead TF35 season final

At the halfway stage of the TF35 season final in Scarlino Esteban Garcia’s Realteam Sailing, co-skippered by Jérôme Clerc, has risen to the top of the leaderboard but is challenged at every move by Alinghi and Spindrift.

With a 1 -1 -2 scoreline, Realteam Sailing has risen to the top of the leaderboard, holding a three-point buffer over second-placed Spindrift.

In the overall ranking for the event, Alinghi now takes third place, with a three-point gap to bridge to second and a further three points to first.

RESULTS TF35 SCARLINO 2: (After 6 races, with 1 discard)

1. 🇨🇭 Realteam Sailing 1 1 5 1 1 2 – 6 pts

2. 🇨🇭 Spindrift 2 4 2 2 2 1 – 9 pts

3. 🇨🇭 Alinghi 3 2 1 3 3 5 – 12 pts

4 .🇫🇷 Team SAILFEVER 4 3 3 5 5 3 – 18 pts

5. 🇫🇷 Zoulou 5 5 4 4 4 4 – 21 pts

6. 🇨🇭 Ylliam XII – Comptoir Immobilier 6 7DNF 7DNS 6 6 6 – 31 pts

TF35 TROPHY OVERALL RANKING: (After 5 events)

1. 🇨🇭 Realteam Sailing 2 1 1 7 1- 5 pts

2. 🇨🇭 Alinghi 1 2 2 2 2 – 7 pts

3. 🇨🇭 Spindrift 3 3 4 6 3 – 13 pts

4 .🇨🇭 Ylliam XII – Comptoir Immobilier 5 5 5 1 5 -16 pts

5. 🇫🇷 Team SAILFEVER 4 6 6 3 4 – 17 pts

6. 🇫🇷 Zoulou 7 4 3 4 7 – 18 pts

7. 🇨🇭 Zen TOO 6 7 7 5 6 – 24 pts