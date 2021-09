Mistral Round Hayling Challenge – Results

Mistral Round Hayling Challenge hosted by Hayling Island SC on Saturday 25 September was won by the windsurfer Robert Kent.

Corrected leading results:

Round Hayling Challenge Windsurfer:

1st Round Windsurf-1 – 236 Robert Kent

2nd Round Windsurf-1 – 20 Peter Murray

3rd Round Windsurf-1 – 23 Simon Leedham

Round Hayling Challenge Rowing Gig 4

1st round Rowing Gig 4 Oar – 57 Dee Pullen

2nd round Rowing Gig 4 Oar – 56 Alan Harding

Round Hayling Challenge OC1

1st Round OC1 – 231 Adam Stiling

2nd Round OC1 – 5 Brian Denholm

3rd Round OC1 – 138 Peter Keeves

Round Hayling Challenge OC2

1st Round OC2-1 – 145 Joseph Mitchell

Round Hayling Challenge OC6

1st Round OC6-1 – 42 Tim Fuggle

2nd Round OC6-1 – 31 Richard Parrott

3rd Round OC6-1 – 92 Anthony Wigmore

Round Hayling Challenge Sea Kayak

1st Round Sea Kayak-1 -115 Steve King

2nd Round Sea Kayak-1 – 187 Andy Nicholson

3rd Round Sea Kayak-1 – 139 Ralph Bostock

Round Hayling Challenge SUP

1st Round SUP-1 – 75 Ryan James

2nd Round SUP-1 – 250 Ginnie Betts

3rd Round SUP-1 – 226 Sonya Brotherton

Round Hayling Challenge SUP Bridge & Back

1st Bridge SUP-1 – 106 Jan Pospisil

2nd Bridge SUP-1 – 47 Alex Powell

3rd Bridge SUP-1 – 166 Antony Thomson

Full results here . . .