Realteam Sailing are winners of the Scarlino Cup #2

The TF35 Scarlino Cup No.2 came to an end with a no racing Sunday, due to stormy weather and strong South Eastern breeze.

Realteam Sailing take the lead both on the Scarlino Cup #2 and on the 2021 TF35 Trophy after a total of nine races sailed over the weekend.

So, the TF35 season final in Scarlino went to Esteban Garcia’s Realteam Sailing, co-skippered by Jérôme Clerc, at the top of the leaderboard by 8 points ahead of Alinghi, chased by 3rd placed, Spindrift.

The Scarlino event also saw the crowning of the first edition of the TF35 Trophy, the 2021 circuit of the t-foil class, that went to Realteam Sailing, followed by Alinghi and Spindrift.

RESULTS TF35 SCARLINO 2: Final After 9 races, with 1 discard

1. 🇨🇭 Realteam Sailing 1 1 5 1 1 2 1 1 2 – 10

2. 🇨🇭 Alinghi 3 2 1 3 3 5 3 2 1 – 18

3. 🇨🇭 Spindrift 2 4 2 2 2 1 5 3 3 – 19

4 .🇫🇷 Zoulou 5 5 4 4 4 4 2 4 4 – 31

5. 🇫🇷 Team SAILFEVER 4 3 3 5 5 3 4 6 7 – 33

6. 🇨🇭 Ylliam XII – Comptoir Immobilier 6 7DNF 7DNS 6 6 6 6 5 5 – 47

TF35 TROPHY OVERALL RANKING: After 5 events

1. 🇨🇭 Realteam Sailing 2 1 1 7 1- 5

2. 🇨🇭 Alinghi 1 2 2 2 2 – 7

3. 🇨🇭 Spindrift 3 3 4 6 3 – 13

4 .🇨🇭 Ylliam XII – Comptoir Immobilier 5 5 5 1 5 -16

5. 🇫🇷 Team SAILFEVER 4 6 6 3 4 – 17

6. 🇫🇷 Zoulou 7 4 3 4 7 – 18

7. 🇨🇭 Zen TOO 6 7 7 5 6 – 24