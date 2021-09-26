September 26 . . . The day that changed the America’s Cup for ever

September 26 is an iconic day in America’s Cup history . . . on this day in 1983 Australia II won the America’s Cup off Newport, Rhode Island.

This day in 2021 is the 38th anniversary of Alan Bond’s Australia II ‘game-changing’ Cup win, the first overall defeat of the New York Yacht Club since their first defence in 1870.

Settle down and watch this great video and dream . . .



With this breakthrough win the future of the America’s Cup was never the same.

The American’s mythical grip on the Auld Mug was shattered, and although the Americans did eventually win the Cup again, later wins by New Zealand and Switzerland followed, building on the Aussie breakthrough victory.

The present holders of the America’s Cup are Emirates Team New Zealand (ETNZ) they are in the process of organising the AC37 defence.

