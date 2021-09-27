Aspire wins 5.5 Metre French Open

Aspire of Mateusz Kusznierewicz, Przemysław Gacek and Simon Fry secured the 2021 5.5 Metre French Open at the Régates Royales on Friday in Cannes.

They finished seven points clear of Momo of Dieter Schön, Markus Wieser and Thomas Auracher) with Ali-Baba of Craig Symonette, Flavio Marazzi and William Alloway taking third place.

Throughout the 10 race series the Polish team barely put a foot wrong, but when they did, they managed to minimise losses and stay consistent, winning four races in the 14 boat fleet.

Being the French Open, the top French boat was FRA 63 Enez C’las II of Yann Delabriere, Sylvie Delabriere and Nicolas Abiven, finishing eighth overall.

While the leading Evolution boat was again GER 84 Ali Baba of Wolf-Eberhard Richter, Beata Kallkowski and Wolfgang Schreiber).

It was also good to see the amazingly restored classic GER 17 Sünnschien of Uwe Baykowski, Sabine Kupfer and Michael Schulz taking part.

The 5.5 Metre Category A circuit continues this coming weekend with the Herbstpreis on Lake Thun in Switzerland, before concluding at the rescheduled Alpen Cup at Torbole on Lake Garda, Italy from 21-23 October where a very strong fleet is expected.

5.5 Metre French Open – Final results after 10 races

1st POL 17 Aspire – Mateusz Kusznierewicz, Przemysław Gacek, Simon Fry – – 16 pts

2nd SUI 229 Momo – Dieter Schön, Markus Wieser, Thomas Auracher – – 23 pts

3rd BAH 23 Ali-Baba – Craig Symonette, Flavio Marazzi, William Alloway – – 27 pts

4th BAH 24 New Moon II – Mark Holowesko, Peter Vlasov, Christoph Burger – – 28 pts

5th SUI 219 Black & White – Daniel Schenker, Mark Dangel, Renato Marazzi – – 42 pts

Full results here . . .