12 Metre North American Championship – Final

Competing in a variety of wind conditions, New Zealand and Columbia are 12 Metre 2021 North American Champions.

Gunther Buerman’s New Zealand (KZ-3) took North American victory in the Modern and Grand Prix boats, which for the purposes of this Championship started together and scored as a single class.

It was a stellar performance from New Zealand, with all victories, save one, in its scoreline, finishing five points ahead of Peter Askew on Enterprise (US-27), with Challenge XII (KA-10) of Jack LeFort in third place.

Winner of the North American Trophy in Traditional/Vintage was 1958 America’s Cup winner and 2019 World Champion Columbia (US-16), with owner/skipper Kevin Hegarty at the helm.

The victor’s toughest competition came from second-place finisher and 1962 America’s Cup winner Weatherly (US-17) and third-place finisher Onawa (US-6).

12 Metre North American Championship – Newport, R.I. 20 to 26 September 2021

Traditional/Vintage (3 boats):

1st Columbia (US-16), Kevin Hegarty (Newport, R.I.), 3-1-1-2-2-3; 12 pts

2nd Weatherly (US-17), Steve Eddleston, (Bristol, R.I.), 1-3-3-3-1-2; 13 pts

3rd Onawa (US-6), Chris Culver (Vero Beach, Fla./Newport, R.I.), 2-2-2-1-3-6(DSQ); 16 pts

Modern/Grand Prix (5 boats):

1st New Zealand (KZ-3), Brad Read (Middletown, R.I.), 1-1-1-3-1-1; 8 pts

2nd Enterprise (US-27), Peter Askew (Annapolis, Md.), 2-2-3-1-2-3; 13 pts

3rd Challenge XII (KA-10), Jack LeFort (Jamestown, R.I.), 2.6(RDG)-4(DNF)-2-2-3-2; 15.6 pts