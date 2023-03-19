Wingfoil Racing World Cup – Titles awarded after shortened series

After three intense days of competition, the Ad Ports Group Wingfoil Racing World Cup Abu Dhabi concluded with no racing on the final day due to a lack of wind.

So the wearers of the yellow bibs, Paula Novotna (CZE) and Mathis Ghio (FRA), won the women’s and men’s titles respectively.



Final Leading Results:

Men

1. Mathis Ghio FRA 13.5p

2. Luca Franchi ITA 23p

3. Mateo Dussarps FRA 23p

Women

1. Paula Novotna CZE 16p

2. Karolina Kluszczynska POL 22p

3. Orane Ceris FRA 32p

The next time the wingfoil fleet meets for a World Cup will be in Campione, Lake Garda, in early June. The event is also a qualifier for the ANOC Beach Games, which takes place in Bali later this summer.

