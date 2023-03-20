Flying 15 World Championship – Pinnell and Cadwallader add first win on day 3

Britain’s Ian Pinnell and Ian Cadwallader took their first win of the 2023 Flying Fifteen World Championship at the Fremantle Sailing Club, Australia.

Pinnell and Cadwallader won race 5 ahead of another British pair, Michael Wilson and Peter Greenhalgh, with David Yu and Chris Nelson of Australia in third.

Overall leaders Graham Vials and Chris Turner were back in eighth . . . The first sign of a crack in their title defence?

Unfortunately for Pinnell and Cadwallader they could only finish in 20th place in race 6, while Vials and Turner were dealt a better hand in the tricky conditions . . . the race was eventually shortened . . . to finish fourth.

Winners were Australia’s Philippa Packer and Dean McAullay ahead of Bill Chard and Josh Preater (GBR) with third Andrew and Anne Knowles (AUS).

With the first discard kicking-in, Vials and Turner were able to drop the days eighth place to now lead overall with 10 pts.

Pinnell and Cadwallader dropped the 20th and are second, tied on 19 pts with Nick Jerwood and Brad Sheridan (AUS) who managed well on the day with two sixth places and discard a 15th.

Fourth are Hamish Mackay and Andrew Lawson (GBR) with 23 pts, fifth Lachy Gilmour and Ryan Donaldson (AUS) with 32 pts and sixth Wilson and Greenhalgh on 41 pts.

Some big scores from day 3 amongst the leading pack, but there is still another discard to come after race nine. Just one race on the schedule for Monday.

2023 Flying Fifteen World Championship – Day 3 after 6 races (76 entries)

Leaders after Race 5 and 6 – – Gross & Nett scores . . .

1st GBR 4071 Graham Vials-Chris Turner – – [ 8]( 8) 4( 4) – – 18 10 pts

2nd GBR 4096 Ian Pinnell-Ian Cadwallader – – 1( 1) [ 20]( 20) – – 39 19 pts

3rd AUS 4105 Nick Jerwood-Brad Sheridan – – 6( 6) 6( 6) – – 34 19 pts

4th GBR 4089 Hamish Mackay-Andrew Lawson – – 5( 5) [ 36]( 36) – – 59 23 pts

5th AUS 3980 Lachy Gilmour-Ryan Donaldson – – 7( 7) [ 28]( 28) – – 60 32 pts

6th GBR 4098 Michael Wilson-Peter Greenhalgh – – 2( 2) [ 47]( 47) – – 88 41 pts

7th AUS 3933 Grant Alderson-Luke Paterson – – 9( 9) 7( 7) – – 57 42 pts

8th AUS 4063 Philippa Packer-Dean McAullay – – [ 77](UFD) 1( 1) – – 130 53 pts

9th IRL 4083 John Lavery-Alan Green – – [ 38]( 38) 13( 13) – – 91 53 pts

10th AUS 3986 Mike Dunbar-Paul Dunbar – – 14( 14) 16( 16) – – 74 56 pts

11th AUS 3822 Andrew Knowles-Anne Knowles – – 18( 18) 3( 3) – – 87 59 pts

12th GBR 4082 Terry Scutcher-Chris Hewkin – – [ 22]( 22) 14( 14) – – 87 65 pts

13th AUS 4072 Greg Tonnison-Nick Robinson – – 4( 4) [ 77](BFD) – – 148 71 pts

14th GBR 4004 Charles Apthorp-Charlie Apthorp – – 17( 17) [ 58]( 58) – – 131 73 pts

15th GBR 4061 Chris Waples-Simon Hunt – – 15( 15) [ 30]( 30) – – 109 79 pts

16th AUS 3859 David Yu-Chris Nelson – – 3( 3) 11( 11) – – 109 82 pts

17th AUS 3992 Greg Leaversuch-Peter Barblett – – [ 25]( 25) 9( 9) – – 108 83 pts

18th GBR 3971 Bill Chard-Josh Preater – – 12( 12) 2( 2) – – 130 85 pts

19th NZL 3662 Wayne Avery-Ross Bannan – – 19( 19) [ 45]( 45) – – 138 93 pts

20th AUS 3809 Hamish Carnachan-Peter Mudford – – 10( 10) [ 39]( 39) – – 134 95 pts

