Spithill’s US SailGP Team aiming for victory when it matters most

Jimmy Spithill’s US SailGP Team have already qualified for the Season 2 Championship decider despite not winning a single event.

Their high level of consistancy – claiming five podium finishes at just seven events – has put them alongside Tom Slingsby’s Aussie team, where they will be joined by a third team after two days’ of racing in San Francisco on 26-27 March, to vie for the US $1 million grand final race.

But Spithill is well aware the only important thing is claiming victory when it matters most.

“When considering how to approach the SailGP season, sure it’d be great to win every single event along the way, but we all know winning the finals is the only thing that matters,” said Spithill.

“We are the underdog, but we’ll have the home team advantage and a huge amount of support. I believe we have the team to win.”

Eight national teams from Australia, Denmark, France, Great Britain, Japan, New Zealand, Spain and the United States have competed in seven venues around the globe with everything now focused on the Grand Final.

Tom Slingsby’s Australia Team will be bidding to retain its championship title in Season 2 at the Mubadala United States Sail Grand Prix | San Francisco on 26 and 27 March.

