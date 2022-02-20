505 North American Championship – Martin and Lowry are 2022 Champions

Mike Martin and Adam Lowry are the 2022 505 North American Champions

Mike Martin and Adam Lowry (-5, 1, 3) of the St. Francis Yacht Club closed out the final day of the 505 North American Championship, holding off a strong challenge (1, 2, 1) from Stuart McNay and Caleb Paine of the Beverly YC.

Martin and Lowry finished with 19 points, one ahead of McNay and Paine, with third place going to Mike Holt and Rob Woelfel of the Santa Cruz YC with 30 points.

The event was hosted by the Clearwater Community Sailing Centre in Florida, USA.

505 North American Championship – Final After 12 races, 2 discard (33 entries)

1st USA 9106 Mike MARTIN and Adam Lowry – – 19 pts

2nd USA 89 Stuart McNAY and TBA – – 20 pts

3rd USA 9003 Mike Holt and Rob Woelfel – – 30 pts

4th USA 9160 Howard Hamlin and Jeff Nelson – – 47 pts

5th USA 8854 Craig Thompson and TBA – – 63 pts

6th USA 8856 Ethan Bixby and Ethan Bixby – – 78 pts

7th USA 9102 Douglas Hagan and TBA – – 83 pts

8th USA 8965 Mike Zani and TBA – – 84 pts

9th GBR Ian Pinnell and Carl Smit – – 101 pts

10th GER 9169 Tim Böger and Finn Böger – – 110 pts

11th USA 9004 Eric Anderson and TBA – – 111 pts

12th USA 8576 Mike Punnett and TBA – – 112 pts

13th USA 9216 Robert Tennant and TBA – – 113 pts

14th IRL 8987 Peter Scannell and John Dunlea – – 118 pts

Full results available here . . .