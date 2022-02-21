Palamos International Optimist Trophy – 532 boats from 26 nations

Spain’s Daniel García de la Casa claimed victory at the Palamós International Optimist Trophy

A huge fleet of 532 boats from 26 nations took part in the 32nd Palamós International Optimist Trophy-12 Nations Cup, held from 17 to 20 February in the bay of Palamós

In a final battle for victory, Spanish sailor Daniel García de la Plaza took victory with 15 points, followed by another Spanish sailor, Tim Lubat with 20 points and in third place Italy’s Lorenzo Ghirotti with 22 points.

Britain’s Archie Munro-Price of Castle Cove SC finished eighth, Lila Edwards 42nd (5th girl), Eliana Edwards 78th, both of Parkstone YC, and Ralph Surguy of Corinthian Otters 84th.

The top three girls were Victoria Demurtas from Italy followed by French sailor Sarah Jannin and third place was for Spanish National champion, Blanca Ferrando.

The Nations Cup Trophy to the best nation went to Spain with four sailors classified among the top ten: Daniel García de la Casa (1), Tim Lubat (2), Hugo Rodríguez (4) and Carlos Espí (7).

Palamós International Optimist Trophy – Leaders after 7 races (532 entries)

1st ESP 3210 Daniel GARCIA DE LA CASA 3 5 -7 1 1 3 2 – – 15 pts

2nd ESP 3209 Tim LUBAT -4 4 3 2 4 4 3 – – 20 pts

3rd ITA 0 Lorenzo GHIROTTI -7 2 2 1 3 7 7 – – 22 pts

4th ESP 3195 Hugo RODRIGUEZ 1 2 -27 11 7 1 1 – – 23 pts

5th UKR 3 Sviatoslav MADONICH 1 1 13 -39 2 2 5 – – 24 pts

6th GRE 2879 Konstantinos PORTOSALTE 3 1 10 1 2 -15 9 – – 26 pts

7th ESP 3211 Carlos ESPI BLAT 5 9 8 3 2 8 -33 – – 35 pts

8th GBR 93 Archie MUNRO-PRICE 5 4 3 3 1 -34 25 – – 41 pts

9th FRA 89 Anatole THOMAS 3 6 4 4 4 DNC 20 – – 41 pts

10th ESP 3151 Fernando PUIG 22 1 2 4 3 11 -41 – – 43 pts

11th DEN 8691 John Frederik WOLFF 5 6 5 3 8 -19 18 – – 45 pts

12th NED 3437 Folkert VAN SURKSUM 1 2 14 -38 3 10 16 – – 46 pts

13th LTU 9552 Erik SCHEIDT 26 4 6 3 1 -89 6 – – 46 pts

14th HUN 1311 Benedek Barna HEDER 29 8 1 4 1 -55 8 – – 51 pts

15th GRE 2859 Emmanouil Anastasios VOMVYLAS 10 1 4 8 26 5 -39 – – 54 pts

16th FRA 2937 Jocelyn LE GOFF 2 13 20 7 3 9 -26 – – 54 pts

17th FRA 2733 Simon PROT 6 11 1 -20 14 13 10 – – 55 pts

18th NED 3445 Marijn BRINKERT 3 10 13 8 5 17 -93 – – 56 pts

19th SWE 4837 Levi BERNHARDTZ 14 9 9 2 1 DSQ 22 – – 57 pts

20th ITA 9517 Victoria DEMURTAS 12 7 5 12 18 14 -38 – – 68 pts

Full results available here . . .