29er Euro Cup – Victory for Hugo Revil and Karl Devaux

Hugo Revil and Karl Devaux of France win first 29er Euro Cup of the year

Hugo Revil and Karl Devaux of France took a one point victory in the first 29er Euro Cup of the year, hosted by the Club Nàutic El Balís off the Costa Brava, Spain.

In a tight four boat finish, Revil and Devaux finshied with 13 points, one ahead point of Mateo and Simon Codoyer of Spain.

In third place were Italy’s Zeno Marchesini and Carlo Vittoli (first U19) with 16 points, two ahead of Carl Krause and Max Georgi of Germany.

Fifth place (first U17) went to the Aussie pair Daniel Links and Markus Sampson, with in sixth place Matthis Johnson and Sam Duflos (2nd U19) of France.

Best placed British pair were Santiago Sesto Cosby and Leo Wilkinson in 48th place.

29er Euro Cup #1 – Final leaders after 8 races (112 entries)

1st FRA Hugo REVIL and Karl DEVAUX – – Youth – – 13 pts

2nd ESP MATEO and SIMON CODO¥ER – – Youth – – 14 pts

3rd ITA Zeno Valerio Marchesini and Carlo Vittoli – – u19 – – 16 pts

4th FRA Keo DEVAUX and Enal RIO – – Youth – – 18 pts

5th AUS Daniel Links and Markus Sampson – – U17 – – 29 pts

6th FRA Matthis JOHNSON and Sam Duflos – – u19 – – 30 pts

7th ITA MOSE BELLOMI and PIETRO BERTI – – U17 – – 31 pts

8th GER Carl Krause and Max Georgi – – u19 – – 33 pts

9th NED Yanne Broers and Michiel Dam – – Youth – – 35 pts

10th ESP SERGI SOLER and GUILLERMO CASTELLLANO – – Senior – – 36 pts

11th NOR Balder Stoen and Emil Forslund – – Youth – – 36 pts

12th RUS Maksim Bondar and Danila Rerikh – – u19 – – 37 pts

13th ITA Alex Demurtas and Giovanni Santi – – Youth – – 38 pts

14th AUS Angus Renton and Ellis Merrett – – Youth – – 41 pts

15th GER Emma Mahnke and Theodor Schwanebeck – – Youth – – 42 pts

16th HUN Attila T¢th and Levente Borda – – Youth – – 42 pts

17th IRL Ben O SHAUGHNESSY and James Dwyer – – Youth – – 59 pts

18th GER Amal Zschech and Leander Baumann – – u19 – – 63 pts

19th FRA SAM CHAMBET and BASTIAN COUTY – – Youth – – 70 pts

20th ITA Malika Bellomi and Beatrice Conti – – u19W – – 74 pts

Full results available here . . .