29er Euro Cup – Victory for Hugo Revil and Karl Devaux

- Hugo Revil and Karl Devaux of France win first 29er Euro Cup of the year
Hugo Revil and Karl Devaux of France took a one point victory in the first 29er Euro Cup of the year, hosted by the Club Nàutic El Balís off the Costa Brava, Spain.
In a tight four boat finish, Revil and Devaux finshied with 13 points, one ahead point of Mateo and Simon Codoyer of Spain.
In third place were Italy’s Zeno Marchesini and Carlo Vittoli (first U19) with 16 points, two ahead of Carl Krause and Max Georgi of Germany.
Fifth place (first U17) went to the Aussie pair Daniel Links and Markus Sampson, with in sixth place Matthis Johnson and Sam Duflos (2nd U19) of France.
Best placed British pair were Santiago Sesto Cosby and Leo Wilkinson in 48th place.
29er Euro Cup #1 – Final leaders after 8 races (112 entries)
1st FRA Hugo REVIL and Karl DEVAUX – – Youth – – 13 pts
2nd ESP MATEO and SIMON CODO¥ER – – Youth – – 14 pts
3rd ITA Zeno Valerio Marchesini and Carlo Vittoli – – u19 – – 16 pts
4th FRA Keo DEVAUX and Enal RIO – – Youth – – 18 pts
5th AUS Daniel Links and Markus Sampson – – U17 – – 29 pts
6th FRA Matthis JOHNSON and Sam Duflos – – u19 – – 30 pts
7th ITA MOSE BELLOMI and PIETRO BERTI – – U17 – – 31 pts
8th GER Carl Krause and Max Georgi – – u19 – – 33 pts
9th NED Yanne Broers and Michiel Dam – – Youth – – 35 pts
10th ESP SERGI SOLER and GUILLERMO CASTELLLANO – – Senior – – 36 pts
11th NOR Balder Stoen and Emil Forslund – – Youth – – 36 pts
12th RUS Maksim Bondar and Danila Rerikh – – u19 – – 37 pts
13th ITA Alex Demurtas and Giovanni Santi – – Youth – – 38 pts
14th AUS Angus Renton and Ellis Merrett – – Youth – – 41 pts
15th GER Emma Mahnke and Theodor Schwanebeck – – Youth – – 42 pts
16th HUN Attila T¢th and Levente Borda – – Youth – – 42 pts
17th IRL Ben O SHAUGHNESSY and James Dwyer – – Youth – – 59 pts
18th GER Amal Zschech and Leander Baumann – – u19 – – 63 pts
19th FRA SAM CHAMBET and BASTIAN COUTY – – Youth – – 70 pts
20th ITA Malika Bellomi and Beatrice Conti – – u19W – – 74 pts