SailGP up the Ante – 10 Teams and a 10 Venue Circuit

Ten teams to line-up for third season, starting May 2022 in Bermuda

Chicago, Copenhagen, Dubai and New Zealand added to the expanded circuit

While the America’s Cup struggle to get one venue organised, Russell Coutts and Larry Ellison issue another jaunty press release talking up their third SailGP season.

SailGP is making the most of the America’s Cup furore, and while the Kiwi fractions swap ‘who did what, who said what’ missives, the Coutts and Ellison show rolls-on . . . with two new franchise teams and an expanded ten venue circuit.

Despite being hit by the Covid pandemic travel restrictions and international economic problems just as the critical second season was getting underway, Coutts has not just kept the show on the road, but expanded both teams and venues against all the odds.

With just two events to run, the second SailGP season is heading for a successful conclusion with the Sydney event and San Francisco Grand Final.



SailGP Season 3 has been expanded to include ten events, with seven Grand Prix taking place in 2022 and the remainder in the first quarter of 2023, with the season expected to finish in April 2023.

Included in the new venues for 2022 is Chicago’s Navy Pier on Lake Michigan in June, Copenhagen in August and the first Middle Eastern event in Dubai, UAE presented by P&O Marinas in November.

Season 3 will continue into 2023 and include an event in New Zealand as part of a major four season partnership with New Zealand Major Events with Christchurch and Auckland sharing hosting duties, claiming a permanent fixture on the SailGP season calendar.

The media uptake is also expanding with all the Season 3 action available live in over 175 territories through SailGP’s broadcast partners, as well as across SailGP digital platforms including the SailGP App.

SailGP Season 2 continues with the Australia Sail Grand Prix presented by KPMG in Sydney on 17-18 December 2021.

The season will conclude 23-26 March 2022 with the SailGP Grand Final in San Francisco.

SailGP Season 3 Schedule for 2022-2023*

1. May 14-15 // Bermuda Sail Grand Prix presented by Hamilton Princess

2. June 18-19 // United States Sail Grand Prix | Chicago at Navy Pier

3. July 30-31 // Great Britain Sail Grand Prix | Plymouth

4. August 19-20 // ROCKWOOL Denmark SailGP | Copenhagen

5. September 10-11 // France Sail Grand Prix | Saint-Tropez

6. September 24-25 // Spain Sail Grand Prix | Andalucía – Cádiz

7. November 11-12 // Dubai Sail Grand Prix presented by P&O Marinas

8. 2023 // New Zealand Sail Grand Prix | Christchurch

9. 2023 // TBA

10. 2023 // TBA

*Further events will be announced to complete Season 3, which will conclude April 2023 and is expected to comprise ten events.

