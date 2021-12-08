49er to go short . . . How short can you Go?

The Olympic 49er and 49erFX classes are to roll-out a Short Track World Championship format next summer.

Short Track is the progression of the Theatre Style concept pioneered by the 49er class last decade, with each race eight minutes long in a windward-leeward course, bounded on each side to keep the racing close and the fans closer.

The regatta will run from 14 to 22 July 2022 as part of a summer of sailing in Marstrand, Sweden. Host for the event will be The Royal Gothenburg Yacht Club, GKSS.



Video is a replay of the conclusion of the 2013 49er European Championships. Three double point races determined the championship final round.

32 men’s and 32 women’s teams will qualify and compete for their share of the Prize Money.

The competition will start at the quarterfinal stage with four flights of eight boats each.

Each flight will consist of three races, and the top four boats from each group will advance to the Semi Final based on low point scoring. Likewise, the top four teams from the Semi Final will advance to the final.

Consistency over a three-race series is thrown out the window for the final, where it will be the first team to win two races that wins the Championship.

Each Semi-Final winner will carry a ‘win’ into the final, and each race the bottom two teams will be knocked out. Every race will matter, ever moment could make the difference!