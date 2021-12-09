Santa arrives with a new RS Aero 6 Rig

- RS Sailing announce the production launch of the RS Aero 6 rig . . .
Never one to leave a niche unfilled . . . RS Sailing have developed the RS Aero 6 rig to fill the gap beween the existing 5 and 7 Rigs.
Specifically designed for small adults, the RS Aero 6 rig will remove barriers for women and smaller men who have previously found themselves between rig sizes.
As Pete Barton explains, “The RS Aero 6 size fits a highly populated space between the RS Aero 5 & 7 rig sizes with a large number of current and future RS Aero owners eager to have one.”
“The new option will provide a sweet spot for many sailors, notably smaller adults, and particularly females, keen to grow the new RS Aero 6 fleet and with it grow the RS Aero Class as a whole.”
The new rig system includes a 6.3m² mainsail, which is manufactured by North Sails.
The radial cut sail is in line with the existing characteristics of the RS Aero 7 mainsail but with a slightly flatter head.
Working closely with a world-leading carbon fibre tube manufacturer and after extensive testing, a new and specific bottom mast section has been designed.
As with all the RS Aero rig systems, a common top-mast and boom has been used, but the new bottom section has a specific stiffness and deck-level bend to ensure the RS Aero 6 rig is incredibly well balanced.
RS AERO 6 RIG SPEC:
- 6.3m² Mainsail, high denier dacron sail fabric, manufactured by North Sails
- Bottom section, carbon fibre with track
New rigs are available on the RS Sailing Store now or through your local RS Sailing dealer in early 2022.
