Santa arrives with a new RS Aero 6 Rig

RS Sailing announce the production launch of the RS Aero 6 rig . . .



Never one to leave a niche unfilled . . . RS Sailing have developed the RS Aero 6 rig to fill the gap beween the existing 5 and 7 Rigs.

Specifically designed for small adults, the RS Aero 6 rig will remove barriers for women and smaller men who have previously found themselves between rig sizes.

As Pete Barton explains, “The RS Aero 6 size fits a highly populated space between the RS Aero 5 & 7 rig sizes with a large number of current and future RS Aero owners eager to have one.”

“The new option will provide a sweet spot for many sailors, notably smaller adults, and particularly females, keen to grow the new RS Aero 6 fleet and with it grow the RS Aero Class as a whole.”

The new rig system includes a 6.3m² mainsail, which is manufactured by North Sails.

The radial cut sail is in line with the existing characteristics of the RS Aero 7 mainsail but with a slightly flatter head.

Working closely with a world-leading carbon fibre tube manufacturer and after extensive testing, a new and specific bottom mast section has been designed.

As with all the RS Aero rig systems, a common top-mast and boom has been used, but the new bottom section has a specific stiffness and deck-level bend to ensure the RS Aero 6 rig is incredibly well balanced.

RS AERO 6 RIG SPEC:

6.3m² Mainsail, high denier dacron sail fabric, manufactured by North Sails

Bottom section, carbon fibre with track

New rigs are available on the RS Sailing Store now or through your local RS Sailing dealer in early 2022.

Related Post:

RS Aero UK Youth Championships beat the gales

RS Aero UK Nationals – Final Results