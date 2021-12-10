Youth Sailing Worlds – GB youth take on world’s best in Oman

Sixteen of the country’s most promising young sailors will represent Great Britain at the Youth Sailing World Championships in Mussanah, Oman, from 11 to 18 December.

The talented youngsters, all aged 18 or under, will represent the British Youth Sailing (BYS) Team competing in the 29er, 420, Nacra 15, ILCA 6, Techno293+ and Formula Kite classes.

The sailors gained selection to the team for their performances at the 2021 RYA Youth National Championships. Of the sixteen selected sailors, all but one will make their Youth Worlds debut.

Jasmine Williams (Restronguet SC) is the sole returnee taking on the Nacra 15, this time teaming up with crew Alfie Cogger (Coniston SC).

At 16, ILCA 6 sailor Sam Dickinson (Hayling Island SC) is the youngest member of the team but has experience around him with 18-year-old Coco Barrett (Island Barn Reservoir SC) and seasoned ILCA coach James Hadden.

Taking on the new addition of the Formula Kite is Adam Farrington (Bournemouth & Poole Kitesurfing Club) and Ella Geiger from West Sussex.

Continuing the theme of hot weather, girl’s Techno293+ representative Lucy Kenyon, 17, said: “I’m really excited for the Youth Worlds in Oman. The venue looks amazing and I’m very happy to be leaving the UK winter weather behind.”

Kenyon is joined by Parkstone YC teammate, 16-year-old Boris Shaw, who takes the start line in the boy’s Techno293+.

Cardiff Bay YC is represented by Jamie Cook and Will Martin in the boy’s 420 with Julia Staite (Hayling Island SC) and Bettine Harris (Bristol Corinthian YC) competing in the girl’s fleet.

HISC also has representation in the girl’s 29er where Emily Mueller and Florence Brellisford will be in action while Leo Wilkinson (Maidenhead SC / DWSC) and Sam Jones (Hill Head SC) take on the boy’s 29ers.

BYS Youth Worlds Team Lead, Sam Ross, said: “With so much uncertainty at the moment it’s with great excitement and relief we have the team on the plane and are heading out to the Youth Worlds.”

“It will also be the first time we’ve seen the Kites be involved at this level so great to see events coming even more into line with Paris 2024 and beyond.”

2021 GB Youth Sailing World Championships team:

420 girls:

Julia STAITE, 18, Hayling Island, HISC, and Bettine HARRIS, 18, Somerset, Bristol Corinthian YC

420 boys:

Jamie COOK, 17, and Will MARTIN, 18, Vale of Glamorgan, Cardiff Bay YC

29er girls:

Emily MUELLER, 18, Surrey, HISC, and Florence BRELLISFORD, 18, Essex, HISC

29er boys:

Leo WILKINSON, 17, High Wycombe, Maidenhead SC / DWSC, and Sam JONES, 18, Hampshire, Hill Head SC

Nacra 15:

Jasmine WILLIAMS, 17, Cornwall, Restronguet SC, and Alfie COGGER, 18, Cumbria, Coniston SC

Kite foiling girls:

Ella GEIGER, 16, West Sussex

Kite foiling boys:

Adam FARRINGTON, 18, Ferndown, Bournemouth & Poole Kitesurfing Club

ILCA 6 Men:

Sam DICKINSON, 16, Hayling Island, HISC

ILCA 6 Girl:

Coco BARRETT, 18, Surrey, Island Barn Reservoir SC

Techno293+ girls:

Lucy KENYON, 17, Poole, Parkstone YC

Techno293+ boys:

Boris SHAW, 16, Poole, Parkstone YC

Racing begins on Monday 13 December 2021.