Yacht sales booming and expected to pass the 1,100 mark before the New Year

According to the SuperYacht Times, combined new and used yacht sales are on course to exceed the 1,100 mark.

To date, 1,072 used and new yachts in the 24-metres and above category have been sold. And with a few weeks left of the year, it’s highly likely the scales will be tipped to exceed the 1,100 mark.

334 yachts in the 24-metres and above category were sold new, while the remaining 738 yachts were sold used.



Is the sales boom sustainable?

Merijn de Waard, Founder & Director of SuperYacht Times, “There needs to be the product as well . . . there needs to be yachts for sale. And if we look at the number of new yachts coming on the market, it is less than the same time last year.”

