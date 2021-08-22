RS Aero UK Nationals – Final Results

Two final races on Sunday at Hayling Island SC decided the RS Aero National Championships for the three class rig versions.

In the RS Aero 5 class, Andrew Frost finished with 5 and 2 and 23 pts overall to take the title by just one point from David Peaty (-60, 1) with 24 pts, with Tom Ahlheid (2,4) in third on 39 pts.

Next up – in rig size – it was Tim Hire (2,2) taking the title after finishing tied on 28pts with Craig Williamson (1,3). In third place was Ben Flower (3,-75) with 31 points.

And finally the RS Aero 9 fleet title went to Ben Rolfe (-4,1) with 15 pts in another tight finish with Pete Barton (-5,3) on 16 pts. In third place was Chris Larr (3,4) with 31 points.

RS Aero 5 National Championship – Leaders after 11 races (56 entries)

1st 1312 Andrew Frost Sutton Bingham SC 5 2 – – 23 pts

2nd 2966 David Peaty Draycote Water SC -60 1 – – 24 pts

3rd 2077 Tom Ahlheid Frensham Pond SC 2 4 – – 39 pts

4th 1020 Harrison Pye Draycote Water SC -22.5 7.5 – – 43.5 pts

5th 2071 Sam Blaker Benfleet YC -19 -13 – – 69.5 pts

6th 2102 Charlie Gran Hayling Island SC 14 7.5 – – 70.5 pts

7th 3303 Sammy Isaacs-Johnson Maidenhead SC -38 3 – – 79 pts

8th 1672 Fergus Pye Draycote Water SC 3 6 – – 84 pts

9th 1566 Abby Hire Lymington Town SC 6 -25 – – 84 pts

10th 3204 Teddy Dunn Isle of Man YC -15 -60 – – 85.5 pts

Full results available here . . .

RS Aero 7 National Championship – Leaders after 11 races (74 entries)

1st 2439 Tim Hire Lymington Town SC 2 2 – – 28 pts

2nd 2719 Craig Williamson Staunton Harold SC 1 3 – – 28 pts

3rd 873 Ben Flower Paignton SC 3 -75 – – 31 pts

4th 73 Noah Rees Lymington Town SC 6 7 – – 34 pts

5th 3174 Greg Bartlett Starcross YC -75 -75 – – 67 pts

6th 3342 Jack Miller Felpham SC 16 5 – – 74 pts

7th 2890 Andrew Rawson Weston SC 7 4 – – 81 pts

8th 1891 Samuel Brackley Felpham SC 4 6 – – 84 pts

9th 3535 Andrew Kilburn Lymington Town S C -42 8 – – 99 pts

10th 3850 Chris Hatton Lymington Town SC 19 1 3 – – 103 pts

Full results available here . . .

RS Aero 9 National Championship – Leaders after 11 races (11 entries)

1st 300 Ben Rolfe Burghfield SC -4 1 – – 15 pts

2nd 3597 Peter Barton Lymington Town SC -5 3 – – 16 pts

3rd 2891 Chris Larr Draycote Water SC 3 4 – – 31 pts

4th 3023 Richard Watsham Starcross YC 1 2 – – 33 pts

5th 1171 Ffinlo Wright Isle of Man YC -12 5 – – 34 pts

6th 3130 Rory Cohen South Cerney SC 2 7 – – 43 pts

7th 3852 Martin Boyde Guernsey YC 6 -12 – – 58 pts

8th 3855 Tom Twist Felpham SC -12 6 – – 63 pts

9th 3397 Matt Perkins Lymington Town SC -12 -12 – – 85 pts

10th 3851 Patrick Fulton Anywhere SC 12 12 – – 86 pts

11th 2223 Mark Fox Lee on Solent SC 7 8 – – 91 pts

See all the UK National results and the Masters results here . . .