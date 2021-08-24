Day 1 of the RS400 UK National Championship

As a result of the big fat high pressure system that decided to park itself over the best part of the British Isles, competitors were greeted with wall-to-wall sunshine, but sadly no wind on day 1 of the RS400 NAaionals.

At the RS400 Championship competitors briefing the PRO Howard Steavenson was still hopeful for a Sea Breeze and so the Team set off towards the Southern Bay to set a course with a view to releasing boats from the shore once the wind appeared.

Four and a half hours of blazing sunshine and the ultimate in Race Officer patience later, with only a maximum of 2kts being recorded, the heroic race team decided to abandon racing for the day and returned to the Sailing Club.

On behalf of all the competitors, thank you race team, for sitting out there so that we didn’t have to.

The Noble Marine Trident 2021 UK National Championship is taking place between 23-27 August at South Shields SC.