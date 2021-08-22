Star North American Champions are Lidecis and Smith

Erik Lidecis with Greg Smith are the 2021 Star North American Champions.

They finished second in the final race behind Augie Diaz and Bruno Prada, with long time event leaders, Eric Doyle and Payson Infelise 10th in the last race dropping them to second overall (first Master).

Augie Diaz and Bruno Prada were third (and first Grand Master), George Szabo and Guy Avellon are fourth, while Andy MacDonald with Brad Nichol are the first Exalted Grand Master, and fifth overall.

Roberto Ayala with Hendrik Reidel finish the Championship as the best in the Junior category and 21st in the general ranking.

2021 Star North American Championship – Final eaders (59 entries)



1st USA 8218 Erik Lidecis / Greg Smith 5 16 6 3 7 2 2 – – 25 pts

2nd USA 8423 Eric Doyle / Payson Infelise 2 1 1 4 11 9 10 – – 27 pts

3rd USA 8509 Augie Diaz / Bruno Prada 12 9 2 5 1 11 1 – – 29 pts

4th USA 8528 George Szabo / Guy Avellon 1 5 14 25 3 3 3 – – 29 pts

5th USA 8520 Andy MacDonald / Brad Nichol 6 17 3 2 10 1 12 – – 34 pts

6th USA 8203 Brian Ledbetter / Ben Wilkinson 11 2 5 1 4 12 21 – – 35 pts

7th USA 8440 Jim Buckingham / Phil Toth 8 3 7 8 17 8 7 – – 41 pts

8th USA 8555 John Dane / Dave Martin 20 4 12 7 2 19 5 – – 49 pts

9th USA 8260 Carl Buchan / Jamie Buchan 7 13 4 16 15 6 4 – – 49 pts

10th USA 8362 Daniel Cayard / Paul Cayard 3 8 31/UFD 12 9 10 16 – – 58 pts

Full results available here . . .