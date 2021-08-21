Australia SailGP Team win Denmark Sail Grand Prix 2021

Tom Slingsby’s Australia SailGP Team emerged as victors on the final day of the ROCKWOOL Denmark Sail Grand Prix – beating Japan and Great Britain in the final podium race.

The hard-fought consecutive event wins maintain the Aussies position at the top of the Season 2 championship leaderboard,

Ainslie’s British team finished third in ‘tortoise and hare’ light racing conditions.

The final three-way battle between Australia, Great Britain, and Japan had the teams grappling for position on a shortened, shifty course, searching for wind, and struggling with contentious umpire decisions.

Wind hunting was the theme of the day and Japan had the most success finding it. Outteridge – a.k.a. The Wind Whisperer – and his team pulled off two race wins to solidify a place in the final podium race.

Although winning the entire event was a strong likelihood, Japan ended up in the runner-up position in Denmark, following controversy with Ainslie’s British team.

The Brits were hit with a double penalty against Japan – the first for the initial incident and a second for taking too long to shake the penalty.

Disgruntled and dismayed, the umpire’s double-layer penalty knocked the wind out of the British team, inevitably relegating them to a third place finish.

The Denmark Sail Grand Prix ended with Jimmy Spithill’s U.S. team in fourth – missing the final podium race by one point – Peter Burling’s New Zealand in fifth, Denmark in sixth, and Spain and France taking seventh and eighth spots, respectively.

ROCKWOOL Denmark Sail Grand Prix 2021 // Aarhus

1 // Australia

2 // Japan

3 // Great Britain

4 // United States

5 // New Zealand

6 // Denmark

7 // Spain

8 // France

SailGP Season Championship leaderboard (after 4 events):

1 // Australia // 32 pts

2 // Great Britain // 30 pts

3 // Japan // 28 pts

4 // United States // 26 pts

5 // France // 24 pts

6 // New Zealand // 23 pts

7 // Spain // 23 pts

8 // Denmark // 22 pts