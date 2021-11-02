RS Aero UK Youth Championships beat the gales

Tom Ahlheid of Frensham Pond is the RS Aero 5 Youth Champion

28 Youth Sailors ventured to the Royal Torbay Yacht Club for the annual RS Aero UK Youth Championships competed for in two fleets, the RS Aero 5 and 7.

After five races were completed for both fleets on Saturday, the gales came in with a vengeance on Sunday morning and it was an obvious call to abandon racing for the day, leaving Saturday’s five races to produce the final result.

In the RS Aero 5 fleet Tom Ahlheid (3,2,1,-4,1) finished tied on seven points with David Peaty (2,1,2,-3,2) taking the title on the final race win.

In third place was Mark Ripley (1,3,4,-5,3) with 11 points.

In the RS Aero 7 fleet, Jack Miller (-4,3,1,1,1) finished with a hat-trick of wins on six points, with second Matt Banbrook (1,2,-3,2,3) on eight points.

In third place was Leopoldo Sirolli (2,1,2,4,-5) of Italy with nine points.

It was a credit to RTYC’s starting lines, the fleet’s discipline and their staying power over five windy races there were no letter scores on the score sheet at all.

RS Aero 5 Youth Championship – Final after 5 races, 1 discard

1st Tom Ahlheid – Frensham Pond SC Youth – – 7 pts

2nd David Peaty – Draycote WSC Apprentice – – 7 pts

3rd Mark Ripley – Paignton SC Youth – – 11 pts

4th Tristan Ahlheid – Frensham Pond SC Junior – – 13 pts

5th William Homewood – Lymington Town SC Youth – – 19 pts

6th Euan Etheridge – Lymington Town SC Apprentice – – 23 pts

7th Abby Hire – Lymington Town SC Youth Female – – 25 pts

8th Iona Willows – Lymington Town SC Apprentice Female – – 27 pts

9th Jake Faithfull – SouthCaernarvonshire YC Youth – – 29 pts

10th William James – Paignton SC Junior – – 41 pts

11th Jonathan Bailey – Hunts SC Apprentice – – 44 pts

12th Miles Ripley – Paignton SC Youth – – 49 pts

13th Teresa Doran – Bowmoor SC Youth Female – – 49 pts

14th Nathaniel Pritchard Jones – Abersoch SC Youth Female – – 51 pts

15th Yana Skvortsova – Island Barn RSC Apprentice – – 58 pts

16th Ben Throup – Burghfield SC Youth – – 58 pts

17th Sam Fewings – Bowmoor SC Junior – – 63 pts

18th Will Dengate – St Catherine’s SC Junior – – 67 pts

RS Aero 7 Youth Championship – Final after 5 races, 1 discard

1st Jack Miller – Felpham SC Apprentice – – 6 pts

2nd Matt Banbrook – Bowmoor SC Youth – – 8 pts

3rd Leopoldo Sirolli – Tognazzi MV Youth – – 9 pts

4th Samuel Brackley – Felpham SC Youth – – 12 pts

5th Luca Mitchell – Paignton SC Youth – – 18 pts

6th Will Morris – Bowmoor SC Youth – – 22 pts

7th Zak Mitchell – Paignton SC Youth – – 26 pts

8th Oliver Hickling – Wembley SC Youth – – 32 pts

9th Elliot Toms – Fowey Gallants SC Youth – – 34 pts

10th Jamie Fewings – Bowmoor SC Youth – – 39 pts

Apprentice = Under 22 on 31 December

Youth = Under 19 on 31 December

Junior = Under 16 on 31 December