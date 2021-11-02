Hanson back in action for ILCA Standard Men’s Worlds in Barcelona

The 2021 ILCA Standard Men’s World Championship (ILCA 7/Laser) is taking place in Barcelona, Spain, between the 3 and 10 November.

The event has attracted a 139 entries from 44 countries with a strong British Sailing Team entry including the last three European champions competing.

Team GB’s Tokyo 2020 sailor and 2020 European champion, Elliot Hanson, is also making his return to action following the Tokyo Games, where he finished 12th.

Hanson, who has only had one day in the boat since Tokyo, has no expectations going in . . . “I’m excited to get back racing in Barcelona. For me it’s about hatching a plan from the ashes of my Tokyo campaign to try and win the Worlds next May.”

Top ranked Micky Beckett is racing fresh from his Euros win in Bulgaria in October and is joined by teammate and 2019 Euros winner Lorenzo Chiavarini.

The first racing is on Friday 5 November with two races back to back each day, finishing on Wednesday 10 November.

British Sailing Team entries:

GBR210139 – Michael Beckett

GBR216065 – Krishan Bhogal

GBR216159 – Lorenzo Brando Chiavarini

GBR217303 – Jacob Farren-Price

GBR215613 – Elliot Hanson

GBR216373 – James Percival-Cooke

GBR217866 – Sam Whaley

GBR216385 – Daniel Whiteley