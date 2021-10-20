SailGP – Now we are Ten

Canada will join Switzerland on the SailGP start-line for season 3 in May 2022, and confirms the expansion of the league from eight teams to ten.

Canada and Switzerland will join teams from Australia, Denmark, France, Great Britain, Japan, New Zealand, Spain and the United States in Season 3 – spanning 2022-2023 – and expected to comprise ten events.

The franchise of the Canada SailGP Team is owned by innovative businessman and investment entrepreneur and lifelong sailor, Fred Pye.

SailGP CEO Russell Coutts claimed that when they launched in 2018, they had not expected to reach ten teams and ten events until season 5.

“It really does validate the model we have established for SailGP and is an important step on our journey towards having a truly global league.”

The speed of growth for the SailGP global league format of high speed, multihull fleet racing, on restricted stadium style circuits, is in contrast to the recent difficulties experienced by the America’s Cup organisers in finding host venue or attracting new challenger teams for the the 37th America’s Cup.

The New York YC has just announced a ‘pause’ in its AC37 plans and dropped its support of the Stars+Stripes USA challenger team.

Further details of the Canada SailGP Team – including the driver – will be announced in due course.

Related Post:

Ainslie takes Great Britain SailGP franchise ownership

America’s Cup – New York YC call timeout on AC37

37th America’s Cup – Can you spare a dime – someone, anyone?