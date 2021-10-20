America’s Cup – New York YC call timeout on AC37

The New York Yacht Club appear to have had enough of the ‘will they won’t they’ manoeuvres by Emirates Team New Zealand in their search for a venue for the 37th America’s Cup.

In a letter to the Trustees of the New York Yacht Club, the Flag Officers of the Club announced that . . .

‘In the best interests of our membership. Given the continued uncertainty regarding the 37th America’s Cup, we have decided to pause our challenge for this edition.’

Earlier in May, the NYYC had issued a spoiler Challenge and Protocol of its own in an apparent attempt to remove the Royal Yacht Squadron Ltd as the accepted challenger of record.

They are further distancing themselves from AC37 with the news that they have dropped Stars+Stripes USA as their challenger.



‘Stars+Stripes USA, led by members Mike Buckley and Taylor Canfield, will carry forward with their plans to challenge for the 37th America’s Cup. We wish them the best of luck. They represent the future of American yachting’

And as the NYYC pulls up the ladder, Emirates Team New Zealand continue to search for a venue willing to pay their hosting price, with Valencia Spain, Cork Ireland, Jeddah Saudi Arabia and even New Zealand believed to still be under consideration.

The NYYC has looked very awkward waving from the side-lines and ignored by the Kiwis.

Perhaps this deliberate move to clearly distance themselves from what is looking like a slow-motion-crash, will turnout to be a percipient move to position themselves clear of any fall-out!

The Protocol and venue for the 37th America’s Cup is expected to be announced on 17 November 2021.

