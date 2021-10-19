School’s Out . . . for 29er Europeans on Lake Garda

The International 29er fleet compete at Fraglia Vela Riva, Lake Garda, for the 2021 Zhik 29er European Championships.

This year the European Championships is combined with the Eurocup Series Final, taking place from 23 to 27 October.

The 2020 European Championships were not held due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and 2019 champions Ewan Wilson and Finlay Armstrong GBR are not competing this year.

The new 2021 World Champions, Simón and Mateo Codoñer of Spain are entered, and best British pair at the Worlds, Ben Mueller and Sam Webb who placed 12th are entered in Fraglia Vela Riva.

Leading the Eurocup Series after seven events (El Balis cancelled) are Jens-Christian and Jens-Philip Dehn-Toftehrj of Denmark.

The entry list is full at 200 entries and includes 21 crews who are travelling from the UK:

GBR entries for 29er European Championships

GBR 1163 – – Jubby Jubb and Thomas Jubb

GBR 12 – – Ben Mueller and Sam Webb

GBR 2206 – – James Crossley and Noah Fitzgerald

GBR 2433 – – Jamie Wilkinson and Jamie Gatehouse

GBR 2493 – – Ella Lightbody and Felicity Brellisford

GBR 2507 – – Katy Jenkins and Amelie Hiscocks

GBR 2539 – – Zeb Fellows and Fin Gribbin

GBR 2694 – – Charlie Gran and Cam Sword

GBR 2695 – – Olly Peters and Ben bradley

GBR 2796 – – Sam Baker and Felix Cummings

GBR 2816 – – Santiago SestoCosby and George May

GBR 2826 – – Ollie Vines and Kuba Staite

GBR 2849 – – Finn Morris and Oscar Morgan-Harris

GBR 2903 – – Freddie Westwell and Freddie Lonsdale

GBR 2924 – – Karrie Clark and Lia Fletcher

GBR 2937 – – Will Pank and Bryce Surguy

GBR 2966 – – Leo Wilkinson and Sam Jones

GBR 3007 – – Rob Mawdsley and Ollie Mears

GBR 3079 – – Annabelle Vines and Raulf Berry

GBR 3080 – – Sam Cox and William De Jaeger

GBR 3085 – – Aled Llewellyn-Jones and Ewan Plowden-wardlaw

Full entry List available here . . .

