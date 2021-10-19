School’s Out . . . for 29er Europeans on Lake Garda

The International 29er fleet compete at Fraglia Vela Riva, Lake Garda, for the 2021 Zhik 29er European Championships.
This year the European Championships is combined with the Eurocup Series Final, taking place from 23 to 27 October.
The 2020 European Championships were not held due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and 2019 champions Ewan Wilson and Finlay Armstrong GBR are not competing this year.
The new 2021 World Champions, Simón and Mateo Codoñer of Spain are entered, and best British pair at the Worlds, Ben Mueller and Sam Webb who placed 12th are entered in Fraglia Vela Riva.
Leading the Eurocup Series after seven events (El Balis cancelled) are Jens-Christian and Jens-Philip Dehn-Toftehrj of Denmark.
The entry list is full at 200 entries and includes 21 crews who are travelling from the UK:
GBR entries for 29er European Championships
GBR 1163 – – Jubby Jubb and Thomas Jubb
GBR 12 – – Ben Mueller and Sam Webb
GBR 2206 – – James Crossley and Noah Fitzgerald
GBR 2433 – – Jamie Wilkinson and Jamie Gatehouse
GBR 2493 – – Ella Lightbody and Felicity Brellisford
GBR 2507 – – Katy Jenkins and Amelie Hiscocks
GBR 2539 – – Zeb Fellows and Fin Gribbin
GBR 2694 – – Charlie Gran and Cam Sword
GBR 2695 – – Olly Peters and Ben bradley
GBR 2796 – – Sam Baker and Felix Cummings
GBR 2816 – – Santiago SestoCosby and George May
GBR 2826 – – Ollie Vines and Kuba Staite
GBR 2849 – – Finn Morris and Oscar Morgan-Harris
GBR 2903 – – Freddie Westwell and Freddie Lonsdale
GBR 2924 – – Karrie Clark and Lia Fletcher
GBR 2937 – – Will Pank and Bryce Surguy
GBR 2966 – – Leo Wilkinson and Sam Jones
GBR 3007 – – Rob Mawdsley and Ollie Mears
GBR 3079 – – Annabelle Vines and Raulf Berry
GBR 3080 – – Sam Cox and William De Jaeger
GBR 3085 – – Aled Llewellyn-Jones and Ewan Plowden-wardlaw
Full entry List available here . . .
