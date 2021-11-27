Langford and Outteridge in SailGP warm-up match race

Defending SailGP champion Kyle Langford and Japan SailGP Team helm Nathan Outteridge visited the Lake Macquarie community with the SailGP Championship trophy.

Ahead of the upcoming Australia Sail Grand Prix presented by KPMG taking place on Sydney Harbour over 17 and 18 December, Langford and Outteridge visited the Wangi Amateur Sailing Club, the second stop of the four-week regional Championship Trophy Tour

As part of the visit, Langford hosted a talk with the club’s youth sailors, sharing the successes and challenges he experienced as an athlete, and his journey to becoming the wing trimmer of the Australian SailGP Team.

Homegrown local Nathan Outteridge joined Langford for the talk before the two hit the water for a demonstration with a head-to-head match race in Sabot boats.

The SailGP teams will return to Australian shores for the seventh event in Season 2, with Tom Slingsby’s reigning Australian championship team – currently sitting atop the leader board – along with crews from Denmark, France, Great Britain, Japan, New Zealand, Spain and the United States.

The season culminates with the Grand Final in San Francisco on 26-27 March 2022, to determine the ultimate champion in a three-boat USD$1 million winner-takes-all final.

