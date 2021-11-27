Fuerteventura IKA KiteFoil World Series – Rain stops Play

Rain stopped play on Day 3 of the 2021 KiteFoil World Series Fuerteventura, the wind never settling down sufficiently for any racing.

Current leader of the 2021 KiteFoil World Series, Axel Mazella, was one of a number to venture out while others waited to see how they fared.

As the wind dropped and returning to the beach became a challenge, Mazella had to pump his board with the legs to maintain the momentum if he was to avoid seeing his kite crash into the ocean. He got away with it, just.

A big weather system then came over and when the wind rotated 90 degrees left and died, that was the end of any possibilities of racing.

They will try again on Saturday.



In the men’s division Max Maeder from Singapore leads Connor Bainbridge (GBR) and Mazella (FRA).

In the women’s division, Poema Newland of France leads, ahead of Great Britain’s Ellie Aldridge and Spain’s Gisela Pulido.

