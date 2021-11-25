Fuerteventura IKA KiteFoil World Series – Brits Flying on Day 2

Singapore’s Max Maeder holds a one point over Britain’s Connor Bainbridge

Poema Newland of France leads the women ahead of Britain’s Ellie Aldridge

Singapore’s fifteen years old Max Maeder was fast out of the blocks at the 2021 KiteFoil World Series Fuerteventura with three back-to-back wins in the pre-lunch session of double-lap races.

In the post-lunch session Maeder slipped back as the afternoon wore on, although he still holds a 1 point lead over Great Britain’s Connor Bainbridge who was master of the sundown session with scores of 1,3,2.

Perhaps more importantly for the overall event, the big Briton is currently discarding his opening race score of 5th and is faring best on total aggregate points while Maeder is discarding a 19th.



Bainbridge was feeling the heat through his under-practised legs.

“Quite a few of us took some time off after the Worlds and it’s amazing how quickly you lose the leg strength and the fitness.”

In the women’s division, Poema Newland leads the way for France ahead of Great Britain’s Ellie Aldridge and Spain’s Gisela Pulido.

The forecast looks good for more good breeze going into Day 3 of the competition, when injured reigning World Champion Theo de Ramecourt will be part of the live commentary team.

2021 Kitefoil World Series Fuerteventura – Men (6 races, 1 discard)

1st SIN Max Maeder 12pts

2nd GBR Connor Bainbridge 13pts

3rd FRA Axel Mazella 14pts

2021 Kitefoil World Series Fuerteventura – Women (6 races, 1 discard)

1st FRA Poema Newland 78pts

2nd GBR Ellie Aldridge 106pts

3rd FRA Gisela Pulido Borreli 113 pts

Other GBR

5th GBR Maddy Anderson 124 pts

12th GBR Lily Young 167 pts

2021 Kitefoil World Series Fuerteventura – Under 19 (6 races, 1 discard)

1st SIN Max Maeder 12pts

2nd ITA Riccardo Pianosi 21pts

3rd ITA Angelo Soli 117pts

2021 Kitefoil World Series Fuerteventura – Masters (6 races, 1 discard)

1st MEX Xantos Villegas 84pts

2nd DEN Thomas Beckett 112pts

3rd DEN James Johnsen 113pts

