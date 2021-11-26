Heesen launches its largest superyacht

The Dutch shipyard Heesen has launched the 80m Project Cosmos, an all-aluminium superyacht with an exterior by Winch and interior by Sinot.

yachtstyle.co reported that the six-stateroom superyacht, named Galactica, will be delivered to her owners in April.

With a length of 262ft and an interior volume of 1,700GT, Project Cosmos is Heesen’s biggest build to date and the biggest all-aluminium yacht ever built.

An iteration of the Fast Displacement Hull Form by Van Oossanen, the lightweight, low-drag hull design has been honed by Heesen’s naval architects and contributes to an expected top speed of 29 knots.

Jim Dixon, Director of Yachts and Aviation at the British design house, said: “The Winch vision for Cosmos was to retain Heesen’s sporty DNA but blend it with an innovative, futuristic spin. Curved glass forms smooth, sculpted shapes, creating a feeling of slick, contemporary charm.”

